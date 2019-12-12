Rolls-Royce Cullinan review

Verdict

If you’re after the Rolls-Royce of SUVs, the Cullinan hits that brief by name and by nature. Just like the British marque’s traditional saloons, the mildly updated Cullinan II is finely crafted, uncompromisingly luxurious and carries a grace that lifts it above being merely just an SUV. A Range Rover or Bentley Bentayga might call itself luxurious, but it takes all of 20 seconds to realise this is the real deal, even if it looks more like a London cab than would be considered ideal.

We can get into the argument over whether cars like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan should exist, but if we step back for a minute and consider it purely as an object, the recently updated Cullinan Series II is an incredible thing. Operating somewhere above a Range Rover or Bentley Bentayga in the automotive pecking order, the Cullinan is a car that its maker refuses to call an SUV. Instead, it’s a full-house Rolls-Royce experience with a higher driving position.

The Cullinan was launched back in 2018, and this Series II model introduces changes that aren’t fundamental to its mechanics. Rather, it’s the styling, interior and tech that have been tweaked to keep the model fresh.

The changes are most obvious outside, where the controversial styling has been given a more distinctive face around the traditional pantheon grille. The headlights are slimmer and feature a much larger daytime running light signature that flows down the front of the car. The lower bumper is also new, and this is the first Rolls-Royce in a very long time to diverge from a ‘horizontal and vertical’ design language. Or in layman’s terms, there are now some diagonal lines where previously there weren’t.