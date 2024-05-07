Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II revealed: revised super-luxury SUV ups the opulence

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been a big success over its six-year life-span, but keen to expand the SUV’s appeal the iconic British brand has has a subtle go at finessing the package. This new Cullinan Series II is the result.

Available to order now in both the standard and Black Badge versions, the Cullinan Series II has limited technical changes. Instead the focus is on technology upgrades, rejigged styling and even more variation to its optional bespoke finishes.

The changes start with exterior styling that features new front and rear fascias, headlights, trim elements and a pair of fresh 23-inch wheel designs. Rolls-Royce head of design, Anders Warming, walked us through the changes, including the new headlights which are slimmer than before, while also incorporating a larger and more distinctive lighting signature.

Anders explained: “I think you’ll be able to tell this model from the last one from literally a mile away. The lighting signature extends right down, which from a design and construction perspective was very challenging”. The new lights flank a redesigned pantheon grille, which as well as being back-lit has also changed in its construction. He continued: “We decided not to put two upright frames on the grille, instead those elements are body-coloured, which totally changed the look”.