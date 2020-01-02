To be considered one of the best luxury cars on the market, a vehicle must offer the most refined experience possible, be made of the finest materials and feature the latest technology for driver and passengers alike. It’s a very big ask, which is reflected in the prices.

That’s been the case for many years, and perhaps not surprisingly, most of the brands that deliver the best luxury cars in 2025 would have been your first stop for a truly high-class car 25, 50 or, in some cases, more than 100 years ago.

Today’s luxury car elite are faster, more technologically advanced and more effortless to drive than ever before. They showcase the deep heritage and continuous technological innovation that has made the likes of Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, and Rolls-Royce some of the most respected brands of any kind in the world.

One thing that is slowly changing, however, is how these luxury vehicles are powered. Combustion engines still dominate the luxury car sector, but they are increasingly assisted by hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology and pure-electric powertrains are starting to catch up. You can expect ever more electric cars in this list in future and while some luxury car buyers will never settle for anything less than a big, purring petrol engine, electric power with its hushed running and abundant torque is well up to the job.