BMW i7 review

Electric power has come to the luxury car market in the form of the BMW i7, which follows the brand’s decision to offer both hybrid and pure EV versions of its long-running BMW 7 Series luxury saloon. The i7 is a thoroughly modern take on the traditional limousine and is effectively the flagship of the range, prioritising supreme comfort and refinement. It is packed with advanced technology, most of which works very well. The styling is certainly bold and might be too aggressive and obvious for some, but there’s no denying that BMW has created a fine luxury car.

Our choice: BMW i7 eDrive50 M Sport

About the BMW i7

BMW may well have embraced the future with its latest BMW 7 Series, but it’s hedging its bets for now with both petrol-hybrid and fully electric models. It’s the latter model – known as the BMW i7 – we’re concerned with here, which will come in three main flavours. There’s an entry-level eDrive50 with 449bhp, the more powerful, four-wheel drive xDrive60 with 537bhp, and the xDrive M70 that constitutes the performance offering in the range, delivering 650bhp.

In the UK, there are two main trim levels: Excellence, which is the more comfort/luxury orientated trim, and the familiar M Sport, which as the name suggests is on the sportier side and features bigger wheels and racier styling. Both of these trims can be upgraded to ‘Pro’ specification, at a cost of just under £18,000, which includes the vast majority of the options available for the standard car – as you’d expect at that price.

BMW’s 7 Series has always been a fundamentally sportier take on the luxury limousine market, particularly when compared to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but the i7 looks to combine comfort and driver appeal like no 7 Series before it. Mercedes-Benz’s EV challenger in this market segment is the Mercedes EQS, which comes in standard guise and with a performance Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 variant. There are also plug-in hybrid versions of the more traditional S-Class. So far, Audi only offers a hybrid version of its Audi A8 limousine, with no pure EV alternative.

Electric motor, performance & drive Strong EV motor torque makes a mockery of the i7’s weight, while chassis tech balances comfort with a precise drive

The BMW i7 may weigh a hefty 2.7 tonnes (especially in four-wheel drive forms) and have a 5.4-metre-long body, but the optional rear-wheel-steering system helps to make it far more agile than might be expected, with a noticeable pivoting feeling in tighter turns as the back wheels turn in the opposite direction to the fronts. This also drastically reduces the turning circle, making for more effortless low-speed manoeuvres. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in tandem with the fronts to aid stability.