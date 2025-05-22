Solid-state batteries are almost here! BMW tests tech in i7 prototype

The reality of solid-state batteries in electric vehicles is getting ever closer, with BMW confirming that it’s started real-world testing for this game-changing technology. Developed with the firm’s technical partner Solid Power, the new cells in an otherwise unassuming i7 are on the cusp of delivering both more energy and less weight than regular battery packs in BMW’s future EVs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The prototype integrates Solid Power’s latest all-solid-state-battery (ASSB) cells into BMW’s existing battery pack architecture. The cells themselves have a higher energy density than existing tech, and offer more range without the weight penalty of simply adding more battery cells.

John Van Scoter, president and chief executive of Solid Power, said: “Solid Power is extremely proud that our partnership with BMW has resulted in the first demonstration of truly all-solid-state battery cells in a vehicle. We believe in the promise of ASSBs and continue to drive innovation of our sulfide electrolyte in support of that future for EVs.”

The main role for this i7 prototype is to study and develop the thermal expansion of the battery cells, and to define the challenges and benefits of such a system’s thermal management requirements – another advantage of this new technology that should boost efficiency.

BMW hasn’t said when it expects the new battery technology to be commercially available, but with Volkswagen and Stellantis both confident of a market introduction of their own solid-state battery technology around 2027, BMW’s timeline won’t likely be very different.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...