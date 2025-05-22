Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Solid-state batteries are almost here! BMW tests tech in i7 prototype

Company is well on the way to delivering groundbreaking tech, which has been developed in collaboration with technical partner Solid Power

By:Jordan Katsianis
22 May 2025
BMW i7 prototype with solid state battery - front 3/46

The reality of solid-state batteries in electric vehicles is getting ever closer, with BMW confirming that it’s started real-world testing for this game-changing technology. Developed with the firm’s technical partner Solid Power, the new cells in an otherwise unassuming i7 are on the cusp of delivering both more energy and less weight than regular battery packs in BMW’s future EVs. 

The prototype integrates Solid Power’s latest all-solid-state-battery (ASSB) cells into BMW’s existing battery pack architecture. The cells themselves have a higher energy density than existing tech, and offer more range without the weight penalty of simply adding more battery cells. 

BMW solid state battery

John Van Scoter, president and chief executive of Solid Power, said: “Solid Power is extremely proud that our partnership with BMW has resulted in the first demonstration of truly all-solid-state battery cells in a vehicle. We believe in the promise of ASSBs and continue to drive innovation of our sulfide electrolyte in support of that future for EVs.”

The main role for this i7 prototype is to study and develop the thermal expansion of the battery cells, and to define the challenges and benefits of such a system’s thermal management requirements – another advantage of this new technology that should boost efficiency. 

BMW hasn’t said when it expects the new battery technology to be commercially available, but with Volkswagen and Stellantis both confident of a market introduction of their own solid-state battery technology around 2027, BMW’s timeline won’t likely be very different.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

