Hydrogen cars could soon be greener than EVs

Battery electric cars have been pushed forward as the sustainable vehicles of the future, with EVs now accounting for one in five UK car sales. However, a new study has found that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have the potential to be just as sustainable as their battery powered counterparts, if not more so.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The European International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has released an update to its report into EV sales in the EU. The report concludes that electric cars emit 73 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions over a vehicle’s typical life cycle of 20 years than those powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE). This advantage rises to 78 per cent if the cars are powered by renewable electricity.

Sustainable hydrogen is key

The ICCT’s research also found that hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs) running on today’s commercially available natural gas-based hydrogen typically output just 26 per cent fewer emissions than ICE equivalents. The surprise comes in the findings that swapping a fuel cell car over to hydrogen created with renewable energy could improve things dramatically.

While sustainable hydrogen of this type isn’t widely available yet, the fuel could see FCEVs give off 79 per cent fewer emissions over the course of their lifespans than the ICE equivalent. That is 1 per cent better than the ICCT figure for the advantage of EVs running on renewable electricity.