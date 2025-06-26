Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Luxury Mercedes ‘leather’ made from old tyres is great news for the planet, and cows

The new material was first seen in the radical AMG GT XX concept, but will be used in the brand’s road cars

By:Ellis Hyde
26 Jun 2025
‘Labfiber Biotech Leather Alternative’ - tyre and leather

Mercedes has developed a way to upcycle used GT3 race car tyres and turn them into a luxurious leather alternative, taking the idea of motorsport DNA running through its road cars to another level.

The cowhide replacement, which has been given the catchy name ‘Labfiber Biotech Leather Alternative’, was developed by Mercedes and American start-up, Modern Meadow. It was one of many innovations featured in the AMG GT XX concept, but the two companies are working together to put it into production cars soon. 

The process starts by recycling the spent tyres, breaking them down into granules, then combining those with biomethane from agricultural waste to create pyrolysis oil. This is then turned into plastic microfibres used to create the new textile.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s not until this textile gets treated with vegetable proteins and bio-based polymers that it starts to resemble leather. And unlike artificial leather, Mercedes says its alternative properly mimics the structure of genuine cowhide, and can go through the same tanning processes to create something that looks and feels remarkably close to the real thing. 

We can attest to that, as we got to examine samples of Labfiber ourselves during the reveal of the AMG GT XX. The material used in the concept was made from tyres fresh off AMG GT3 customer racing cars. One scrap tyre provides the basis for around four square metres of Labfiber.

The company also says Labfiber can be produced with different surface finishes to resemble nubuck leather, full-grain leather or suede. It can also be created in a variety of colours and textures. Plus, it’s twice as strong as genuine leather, is waterproof and, because of low thermal conductivity, doesn’t get too hot in the summer. 

‘Labfiber Biotech Leather Alternative’

As you probably guessed, turning a tyre into leather is not the quickest process, with the most time-consuming element being chemical processing to create the raw textile. However, Mercedes’ material experts tell us that it actually takes about as long as the tanning process for genuine leather. 

Exactly when Mercedes will start offering customers Labfiber as an alternative to traditional leather for their cars is still unclear. Perhaps it’ll be ready to feature in the production version of the AMG GT XX, which will be revealed next year, with the goal of toppling the Porsche Taycan.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Mercedes-AMG super-saloon looks ready to pounce on the Lotus Emeya
Mercedes-AMG electric super-saloon - front 3/4 static

New Mercedes-AMG super-saloon looks ready to pounce on the Lotus Emeya

AMG’s new technological flagship will be revealed in full next year, after being previewed by the radical AMG GT XX concept
News
26 Jun 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025
BMW is killing carbon fibre to build its lightweight M cars from plants
Sustainable BMW carbon fibre replacement roof

BMW is killing carbon fibre to build its lightweight M cars from plants

Developed in collaboration a Swedish clean-tech firm, natural fibres are said to be just as strong and lightweight as carbon alternatives, plus more s…
News
19 Jun 2025
Groundbreaking Nissan solid-state EV batteries due on sale by 2028
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Groundbreaking Nissan solid-state EV batteries due on sale by 2028

The industry is in a race to bring solid-state to the market, and Nissan isn’t too far behind the leaders
News
17 Jun 2025

Most Popular

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal
BYD Dolphin - front action

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal

Octopus’ ‘Power Pack Bundle’ includes a leased BYD, a wallbox charger and charging all for less than £300 per month
News
23 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels
Skoda Epiq exclusive image - front

New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels

The new Skoda Epic will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range and is set to offer plenty of space despite its compact …
News
23 Jun 2025
New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date
Volvo EX60 - tail light teaser image

New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date

The upcoming, all-electric Volvo XC60 alternative is designed to “keep learning and evolve with time”
News
25 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content