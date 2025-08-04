Mercedes-AMG to distance itself from core model range

Mercedes will move the needle when it comes to future performance-car engineering, with chairman of the board of management and Mercedes CEO, Ola Källenius, looking to separate the company’s revered AMG products from its more mainstream models.

Talking about wanting to explore new niches and previously untapped model lines, Källenius said: “With AMG: this is where much of the story stops.

“With AMG, if you want a credible performance car in the electric car era, on powertrain you have to go significantly beyond,” he said. “It has to be dedicated if you want it to be a real performance car.”

This tallies neatly with what we know about the recently revealed AMG GT XX concept, which previews a sleek four-door supercar due in 2026 using axial flux electric motors developed by British company YASA. The AMG GT XX is unlike any existing Mercedes model, and the production car is expected to be offered only as an AMG when it’s revealed next year.

It’s a project that Mercedes-AMG CEO, Michael Schiebe, clearly relishes: “The big difference with AMG is that it’s still a bit of rock ‘n’ roll engineering. You have an idea – it might be crazy – but convince management and you’ll get the funding. The hierarchy is very flat.