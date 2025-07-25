Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Get off that Porsche 911 configurator! New V8 Mercedes Concept AMG GT Track Sport is coming

The new Mercedes concept is likely to be unveiled at the Munich Motor Show and points to a hardcore sports car that will target the Nürburgring lap record

Alastair Crooks
25 Jul 2025
Mercedes Concept AMG GT Track Sport - full teaser3

The Mercedes-AMG division might be looking more heavily into electric power than ever (as evidenced by the 1,341bhp AMG GT XX concept), but the new Concept AMG GT Track Sport shows just how important internal-combustion engines remain to the brand.

Teased officially for the first time, the Concept AMG GT Track Sport is based on the second-generation AMG GT sports car, which arrived in 2023. Although only a concept, we suspect it’ll pave the way for a new halo car within the AMG GT line-up. In fact, Mercedes has suggested as much by saying the concept “provides a preview of a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine”.

So far with the current AMG GT we’ve seen a 2.0-litre four-cylinder 43 model with 416bhp, and several V8-powered versions in the form of the GT 55, GT 63 and the 803bhp plug-in hybrid GT 63 E Performance. The Concept AMG GT Track Sport will likely spawn a replacement for the AMG GT Black Series or GT R Pro, as the most hardcore iteration of Mercedes’ Porsche 911 GT3 RS rival. 

Mercedes Concept AMG GT Track Sport - rear teaser3

Despite the cloaking of this model, it’s possible to ascertain a few key visual elements. We can clearly see this version is wider and lower, with a big splitter at the front and a huge swan-neck rear wing that wouldn’t look out of place on a grid of GT3 race cars. 

Using what we suspect to be a more potent iteration of the 603bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 in the GT 63 Pro, Mercedes-AMG says the Concept AMG GT Track Sport will set “new standards and record times”, with the latter potentially a Nürburgring lap time attempt. The brand has form here, with the old AMG GT Black Series still third in the all-time standings. 

It’s not yet been revealed when and where the Concept AMG GT Track Sport will be officially unveiled, although the Munich Motor Show in September would seem likely.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

