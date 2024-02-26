The Mercedes-AMG EQ supersaloon is a Porsche Taycan killer

The first of Mercedes-AMG’s own bespoke performance models has been spied testing on the road for the first time, giving us an early look at a new flagship saloon that will rival the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.

This new high-end four-door model will be based on an entirely bespoke architecture called AMG.EA, rather than a mainstream Mercedes setup like existing AMG EQ models. This will not only yield improved performance, but should also support some very dramatic proportions. As seen in these spy images, the shape of the first model looks extremely low-slung, with big wheels and a heavily raked rear screen.

Mercedes has already previewed a concept car that points towards this new model with its AMG Vision Concept. As well as the basic shape, it also gives us an idea of the new model’s detailing, such as the vertical lighting strakes on the nose and Merc’s new three-pointed motif within the headlights.

Under the skin, we expect to see a combination of a flat battery pack and a dual-motor layout with up to 1,000bhp. This puts it right in the firing line of Porsche’s super-high powered Taycan model due in the next few months, plus its Audi twin.

Expect plenty of high-end chassis hardware, too, including elements like rear-wheel steering and other innovative suspension tech like active roll control, or potentially even a fully-active system as you’ll find on the latest Taycan.

All this new content won’t come cheap, though. Merc’s flagship EQ car will likely rival only the highest spec models from Porsche and Audi. This should see pricing start well over six figures. Such is the price of progress, especially with an AMG badge affixed to the bootlid.

We should start to see more of the new model over the coming 12 months, with Mercedes already confirming a market introduction in 2025.

Click here to discover the fastest electric cars made to date...