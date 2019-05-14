New Lotus Emeya: fresh details on the 893bhp four-door electric saloon

The third all-electric Lotus has arrived in the form of a sleek, four-door “hyper” grand tourer called the Lotus Emeya. It follows on from the Evija hypercar and the Eletre SUV as a rival to the likes of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the Tesla Model S Plaid. Lotus calls the Emeya an “ultimate all-electric grand tourer” and to back up this claim it has driven the EV in -25-degree temperatures within the Arctic circle, to build upon extensive testing at the Nurburgring race circuit. The Hethel-based firm also says it wants the Emeya to drive “like a true Lotus” and that “staying true to the roots of what makes Lotus a Lotus is paramount”. Gavan Kershaw, Director of Attributes and Product Integrity at Lotus and the man responsible for honing the latest and greatest cars from the brand, spoke of the Emeya: “There are many elements of the Lotus DNA which have been carried through all our vehicles since the very first one in 1948. Drivers need to know they can trust their car so they can maximise the dynamic performance, and with the development work that’s gone into Emeya, they really can.” Lotus Emeya: powertrain and performance The Emeya line-up should follow that of the Lotus Eletre relatively closely. The battery, however, is a thinner unit to allow for the sleeker profile of the Emeya. As a result it’s a 102kWh battery compared to the larger 112kW one found in the Eletre SUV. Range for the Emeya hasn’t been confirmed but it should be similar to the Eletre’s 375-mile maximum given the better aerodynamics on offer. Testing in the Arctic also focused on battery efficiency in extremely cold conditions.

What Lotus has confirmed is how fast the Emeya will go. With its dual-motor, all-wheel drive configurations there's 893bhp and 985Nm of torque. The motor mounted on the front axle features a single-speed gearbox, while the rear drive unit gets a two-speed transmission, similar to the spec on Porsche's fastest Taycan saloon. With all-wheel drive traction and launch control, Lotus claims the Emeya will accelerate from 0-62mph in 2.78 seconds, while top speed is "more than" 155mph. Lotus's intelligent torque control will help boost dynamic ability, too. While that's certainly impressive, it's a little way off the new Porsche Taycan Turbo S. That car was recently updated for 2024 with a 186bhp boost to 938bhp for its dual-motor drive system, leading to a 0-62mph time of 2.4 seconds. The Emeya's impressive claimed performance extends to its charging tech too, with recharge capability of up to 350kW for a 10 to 80 per cent recharge in 15 minutes; Lotus says the Emeya can add up to 93 miles of range in just five minutes when hooked up to a 350kW feed. Lotus Emeya: active aerodynamics for 215kg downforce As with the Eletre, the Emeya features many active aerodynamic devices to boost its efficiency, helped by the four-door model's relatively sleek shape and lower profile when compared with Lotus's SUV. There's a 280mm-wide active rear spoiler – 100mm wider than on the Eletre – which alone contributes more than 215kg of downforce. Lotus says that combined with the Emeya's active rear diffuser the aerodynamic package helps to deliver stable handling at high speeds. 21 There's an active front grille, first seen on the Eletre, and an active air 'lip' to further boost downforce. When closed, the grille helps to reduce drag and it opens when battery and/or brake cooling is required.

Another Eletre-inspired feature of the Emeya is what Lotus calls 'porosity' – a factor that will define many of the brand's designs in the future, too. This means that air flows through eight specially designed channels in the GT's body to help cool the brakes, motors and battery. Lotus's designers have worked hard to manage the airflow over and through the car's body to strike a strong balance between aerodynamic efficiency and downforce too boost the car's high-speed performance, while low and mid-speed agility will be helped by a chassis set-up that features adaptive air suspension, with the system able to read the road ahead up to 1,000 times a second to deliver a balance of comfort and dynamism depending on driving conditions. Lotus Emeya: interior design and ‘55-inch’ augmented reality display There's a similar focus on sportiness and comfort when it comes to the Emeya's interior. Infotainment is similar to the Eletre, while the Emeya also features a 55-inch projected augmented reality head-up display giving info on “crucial external environment details”, according to Lotus. The tech combines real-time road information with sat-nav and driver assistance data, displaying obstacle warnings, lane departure, forward collision alerts and blind-spot monitoring. 21 Lotus's KEF stereo set-up with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound also features, while the cabin is trimmed in plenty of premium-feeling materials, Lotus claims, including PVD aluminium, Alcantara, Nappa leather, and Ultrafabrics; there's also a new “luxury thread made from repurposed fibres from the fashion industry”.

“This is a Lotus like you have never seen before,” said vice president, Lotus design group, Ben Payne at the Emeya's unveiling in New York City. “We’ve built on everything Lotus has achieved so far”, he added. “We've created a luxury performance car for the drivers, designed to inspire confidence, exhilarate with raw emotion and pure joy – connecting them to the road.” Production of Lotus's new Emeya range flagship is expected to begin next year as part of the company's vision to become a global luxury performance and lifestyle brand by 2028 – a factor in the car's name, which still conforms to the brand's convention of models beginning with E; the brand says 'Emeya' was chosen “to embody the ambition and commitment which Lotus has for this new vehicle.” It references the acronym EMEA, which stands for Europe, Middle East and Asia, highlighting the brand's aspirations for global sales. More details – probably including further technical data, such as driving range, as well as more info on models in the line-up and pricing – will be revealed towards the end of the year with the Lotus Emeya due on sale in 2024. Click here for our list of the fastest electric cars in the world...