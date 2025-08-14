Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Forget Netflix, Volkswagen locks horsepower behind paid subscription

Unless they fork out £16.50 per month, owners can't use all of their car’s listed horsepower

By:Tom Jervis
14 Aug 2025
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering

If you thought paying out for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ was bad, Volkswagen is now forcing owners of the ID.3 to pay extra if they wish their car to deliver the full performance it’s capable of.

Yes, you read that correctly: Entry-level Volkswagen ID.3 Pure models are listed as producing 170kW (168bhp) on the VW configurator but take a look at the small print and you’ll see that the car now comes electronically limited to just 148bhp, unless the owner pays a subscription fee.

This subscription currently stands at £16.50 per month. That’s almost three times the price of a ‘Standard with Ads’ Netflix subscription – following a one-month free trial - or a total of £165 per year. Owners can also choose to select a lifetime subscription for the grand total of £649, but Auto Express is awaiting confirmation from VW as to whether this is tied to the user profile or the car. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re thinking about buying an ID.3, you can spec a new one via the Auto Express’ Buy A Car service or get a pre-owned model at prices from £9,000 with no subscriptions to pay.

Performance upgrade package

Volkswagen says that while selecting the performance upgrade increases net power from 148bhp to 168bhp and the maximum torque from 265Nm to 310Nm, it does not affect range. 

As the car is registered at 168bhp from the factory, owners won’t need to inform their insurance company, either way.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what would happen if an owner were to hack their car – also known as ‘jailbreaking’ – in order to manually switch on the extra power for free. This potentially could invalidate the warranty or even lead to legal action from VW, but once again Auto Express is waiting to hear back from the firm on this.

To be clear, Volkswagen is not the only car company asking customers to pay in order to get the maximum capability out of their cars; BMW received a lot of criticism a few years ago when it offered up a subscription service to activate features like heated seats. 

Polestar owners can purchase a similar performance pack to that which Volkswagen now offers, although this is more of a software ‘upgrade’ to boost power, rather than unlocking power that was already there.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2025
New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice edition is an ultra-violet throwback
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire &amp; Ice edition - front 3/4

New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice edition is an ultra-violet throwback

Priced from £48,360, the new ID.3 GTX Fire+Ice is a tribute to the Mk2 VW Golf Fire and Ice special edition from 1990
News
4 Aug 2025
Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra slash electric car prices
Volkswagen ID.3 - main image

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra slash electric car prices

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra aren't waiting around for the government grant by cutting £1,500 from their EV prices
News
2 Aug 2025
New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2025 and beyond
Electric cars coming soon - header image

New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2025 and beyond

The EV market is growing faster than ever, and these are the incoming cars to keep an eye on
Best cars & vans
1 Aug 2025

Most Popular

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k
Ford Ranger - front cornering

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k

Looking for its new Model T moment, Ford USA announces new affordable EV platform, starting with new pick-up truck
News
11 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: A Renault Scenic for £206 a month is an absolute steal
Renault Scenic UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A Renault Scenic for £206 a month is an absolute steal

The Renault Scenic E-Tech is a great all-round electric SUV, and is our Deal of the Day for August 11
News
11 Aug 2025
Kia XCeed to keep pace with new engines for 2026
Updated Kia XCeed - dynamic front 3/4

Kia XCeed to keep pace with new engines for 2026

The XCeed joins the Picanto in receiving some trim changes and extra equipment
News
12 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content