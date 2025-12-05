Verdict

The Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept is ripe to appeal to VW buyers wanting a cleverly designed, spacious and cost-effective daily driver. This sort of car isn’t designed to challenge – and from what we experienced with the concept it won’t – but it will offer customers what they want at a price they’ll probably be willing to pay. Driving this concept didn’t conclude that VW is back, but it is definitely heading in the right direction.

We’re right on the precipice of VW launching a whole new generation of design, interface and powertrain technology. But before that happens the German brand invited us to spend some time with a concept that previews all of these new elements: the ID. Cross Concept. This is the very car that took centre stage at this year’s Munich Motor Show, and directly previews one of the four models that VW is pinning its immediate success on.

A production-version of this ID. Cross Concept car will arrive sometime in 2027, and will be based on the same, simplified MEB+ platform being developed for the new ID. Polo. That means the electric motor will be mounted in the nose, with the concept car producing 208bhp and packing a forecasted range of around 260 miles.