Road tests

New Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept review: VW’s new era begins right here

Our drive in the Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept shows the brand's electric cars are heading in the right direction

By:Jordan Katsianis
5 Dec 2025
Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept - front28

Verdict

The Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept is ripe to appeal to VW buyers wanting a cleverly designed, spacious and cost-effective daily driver. This sort of car isn’t designed to challenge – and from what we experienced with the concept it won’t – but it will offer customers what they want at a price they’ll probably be willing to pay. Driving this concept didn’t conclude that VW is back, but it is definitely heading in the right direction. 

We’re right on the precipice of VW launching a whole new generation of design, interface and powertrain technology. But before that happens the German brand invited us to spend some time with a concept that previews all of these new elements: the ID. Cross Concept. This is the very car that took centre stage at this year’s Munich Motor Show, and directly previews one of the four models that VW is pinning its immediate success on. 

A production-version of this ID. Cross Concept car will arrive sometime in 2027, and will be based on the same, simplified MEB+ platform being developed for the new ID. Polo. That means the electric motor will be mounted in the nose, with the concept car producing 208bhp and packing a forecasted range of around 260 miles.

This T-Cross-sized B-segment EV will arrive with an expectation to generate huge sales for the VW Group, making it an incredibly important car for the brand. That’s why this concept is so important, because like the ID.2All concept did before it with the new ID.Polo, this is a gauge as to how successful, or not, a car like this could be. 

Walking around the concept with VW’s exterior designer on the project, Thorben Becke Koche, he pointed out some of the design themes that’ll appear on the production car. “We wanted it to look solid and trustworthy, and did this with a design that emphasised the width,” he explained. 

Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept - rear28

“The car you see here is pretty much what we’ll see in the future. It takes all the key Volkswagen design traits and puts them into a modern package that we think customers will love. But we’ve also put in the secret sauce, the bits that make this more than just any car. This has to be a Volkswagen.” 

VW’s ‘secret sauce’ is a key part of the plan, introduced by VW’s head of design Andy Mindt, giving liberty to the design team to make the future ID. Cross production car more distinctive than the somewhat underwhelming T-Cross it will in effect replace. 

The solid bar of light that connects to the glowing VW badge is a ‘portrayal of strength’ for the brand, with the main headlights mounted below. Along the side, designers have visually disconnected the roof from the body by blacking out the pillars, the rear-most being thick and featuring a triple-oval motif inspired by the ID. Buzz. On the concept, these, as well as many other exterior design elements are illuminated, but we’re told they won’t make production. 

Other changes between this concept and the eventual road car are minimal, but generally relate to the wide wheelarches, which will be toned down ever so slightly, and the fitment of smaller wheels. Although at 20 inches for the production car at their biggest, these are still good for the class. 

Yet it’s the cabin which gave us the best insight into what’s coming, because the German brand has clearly been listening to its customers by fitting new physical controls for key functions and simplifying the user interfaces. 

Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept - Jordan Katsianis28

While many of the concept’s digital interfaces were not completely functional, it was clear that this will most definitely answer customer criticism of the over-digitisation of VW’s current interiors. There is a new steering wheel with physical controls, plus a row of hard keys on the dash that control climate functions. 

The concept also previewed the new-generation of interior fabrics and materials, showing off a combination of light, warm woven fabrics that the company will use to lift the perceived quality across not just the seats, but the dashboard and door cards, too. 

A front-mounted electric motor will also unlock considerably more space in the boot. The concept packs an impressive 450 litres for the class, plus a huge lower bin under the floor. However, the clever packaging has still left space for a 25-litre frunk under the bonnet. 

All of these qualities were put to the test when we were given the chance to drive the ID. Cross on some closed roads around the Portuguese port of Cascais. As a concept, there was very little we could learn about the way VW’s production version will drive, but when up and running it was clear how the new interfaces and design will change the experience for customers. 

This type of car needs to be as easy as possible to drive, and demand nothing from its buyers. Rarely are cars in this segment bought to be ‘sporty’, instead their desirability is driven by accessibility, and how seamlessly they fit into their owners’ lives. The ID. Cross already shows that VW is thinking this way.

In other words, things look good for Volkswagen’s future range of new compact models, and not a moment too soon. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

