New Alfa Romeo Tonale 2025 facelift review: improved looks, but that’s about it

Verdict

Despite the more assertive styling, those looking for the sportiest SUV around will be left disappointed by the refreshed Alfa Romeo Tonale – in pretty much all respects. Adding salt to the wounds, this plug-in hybrid powertrain feels increasingly off the pace when it comes to range and charging, too. Yet if a stylish, well-built interior matters more, there’s still appeal to be found in Alfa’s smallest SUV.

Three years after it launched, the Alfa Romeo Tonale has been given a little mid-life refresh, including an updated interior and sharper look that draws from the brand's glorious history, showcasing its strong sense of style.

The redesigned front end takes some inspiration from legendary Alfas like the Giulia GTA or GTAm sports saloon, and we think there's even a hint of the 156 GTA about it. The subtly reshaped ‘Scudetto’ grille was inspired specifically by the brand’s gorgeous 33 Stradale supercar, with the concave slats sitting within a new floating frame. We won’t go into every single styling tweak, but taken together the changes certainly give it a meaner persona.

The Tonale’s interior could be characterised by high-quality materials and touching details. There wasn’t too much fault before the facelift, but fantastic sports seats with new red leather upholstery or a combination of white synthetic leather and black Alcantara are now available, framed by further white contrast stitching. Opting for this configuration also brings the same material to the dashboard, door panels, armrest and the redesigned centre console.