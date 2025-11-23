Verdict

Despite its comic-book supervillain looks, the Abarth 600e is a rather serious car that I already knew was capable on track and has proven it works well on the road, too. However, for me, the hot hatch’s sharp handling is overshadowed by the very firm and unsettled ride, an excessive amount of road noise and poor real-world range. Living with this car is going to be interesting.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 7,012

7,012 Efficiency: 3.0 miles/kWh

I was among the first people to drive the Abarth 600e when it was launched late last year, and I came away from the experience with a huge amount of respect for this cartoonishly evil-looking electric hot hatch and the engineers who created it.

It may use the same platform as run-of-the-mill family cars including the Vauxhall Mokka and, of course, the Fiat 600, but around Abarth’s test track in Balocco, Italy, the car felt genuinely agile and responsive. Not to mention capable of enduring the punishment my colleagues and I inflicted while trying to push the Abarth EV to its limit.

However, as impressive as its ability and fortitude on track were, I wasn’t sure the Abarth 600e was practical or refined enough to be the kind of hot hatch you would want to live with day-to-day. But now I have the chance to find out, because I’ll be running this Hypnotic Purple beast for the next six months.