It’s clear that all buyers want are affordable and desirable cars

Crisis? What crisis? Throughout 2025, there was much talk about the German auto industry being in trouble. But it’s clear that VW will remain the top-selling car brand in Britain, with BMW and Audi also in the top five and Mercedes not far behind.

Seoul-sisters Hyundai-Kia have also enjoyed a highly productive 12 months. But my fear for these non-premium Korean brands is that sales will plateau due to two major problems: high retail prices (top versions of the Ioniq 9 cost almost £78k, and the EV9 is more than £82k) and, er, China. The former can be easily solved with the introduction of affordable price tags. The latter is an incurable problem, because sales of more reasonably priced BYD and Omoda cars are both up by around 500 per cent year on year, and Jaecoo is growing at an even more dramatic rate.

The entirely foreign-owned mainstream motor industry in Britain is hanging on in there with Nissan taking over from Jaguar Land Rover as the UK’s number one car maker, while Toyota and BMW-MINI are the only other mass-producers in a Blighty that can ill afford to lose any more factories. Latest figures reveal that UK sales for JLR, Nissan and Toyota are down this year. Conversely, demand for products from Renault, Skoda, Peugeot, Alfa and Cupra, plus others based in mainland Europe, is on the up.