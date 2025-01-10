New Renault Twingo preview: super cute EV city car due in 2027 with £17k price possible

The Renault Twingo has been reborn as an utterly adorable electric city car, with a flexible and playful interior, 163-mile range and, potentially, a starting price close to £17,000 when it goes on sale late next year. Could this be the game-changing small electric car we’ve been waiting for?

It certainly represents a new era of innovation for the French firm, as the new Twingo was developed in half the time it would normally take Renault to whip up a brand new car. Better still, it looks almost identical to the equally cute concept that was revealed two years ago.

The design of the new Twingo was inspired by the iconic frog-eyed original model from the nineties. The goal was to revive the spirit of that car and make sure the new model is recognisable as a Twingo, without being a mere “copy and paste”, Renault Group's head of design Laurens van den Acker told Auto Express.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style City car Powertrain 1x electric motor, 27.5kWh battery, front-wheel drive Price £17,000-£20,000 (est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

The new Twingo is based on the same AmpR Small platform as the highly acclaimed Renault 5 and Renault 4, but it uses a bespoke powertrain that prioritises efficiency and cost-effectiveness.