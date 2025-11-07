Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

A new Mazda 2 is on the way and it’ll be a shot in the arm for the petrol supermini market

Mazda's next-gen 2 supermini could be an ideal small car for buyers not yet convinced by all-electric power

By:Phil McNamara
7 Nov 2025
Opinion - Mazda supermini

With its clean and classy bodywork, MINI cuteness and 7,700rpm redline, the concept hinting at a future Mazda 2 holds lots of promise for supermini buyers starved of fresh models.

Customers wanting affordable, petrol-powered small hatches have fewer options these days: Ford’s Fiesta has infamously ceased production, the Kia Rio has bowed out and Audi is discontinuing its baby A1.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“To be successful in the ‘B-car’ business, you either need local government support or you need global scale,” Ford CEO Jim Farley told us last year, explaining the Fiesta’s demise. “If you have global scale, the centre of the market is not Europe, it’s South America, Africa and the Middle East – where the cost base is half what it is in Europe. 

“We put our heart and soul into Fiesta, Focus and Mondeo and they were loved by a lot of customers, but those products could never justify more capital allocation from a business return standpoint.”

Making a profit on superminis has long been notoriously difficult, even before the current era of rampant cost inflation. Manufacturers have partly blamed tougher European safety and emissions regulations: Renault reckons these have hiked new Clio prices by 40 per cent in 15 years. An all-new Clio, with hybrid and petrol power, is on the way but won’t hit the UK before 2027. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The electric transition has also choked off the number of combustion powered superminis. Engineering decisions to go EV-only were taken about three years ago, meaning some key superminis will arrive in the next few years without petrol power.

Opel’s boss has confirmed the Vauxhall Corsa is one such car, and Peugeot’s 208 – based on the same vehicle architecture – will likely be painted into the same corner. As a result the current hatchbacks, with exterior and interior upgrades, will remain on sale alongside the new EVs.

Volkswagen Group is pursuing this strategy, extending the life of the Seat Ibiza, Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Fabia, cars that might have been axed by the proposed Euro 7 emission standard. “In 2027 we planned to phase out [the Fabia and Kamiq] because we would bring in the [electric] Epiq,” explained Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer. “The theory was everybody who wants [a supermini] will have the opportunity to buy that. But it hasn’t worked out like that.” 

Today’s Mazda 2 is a Toyota Yaris beneath the skin, with a strictly hybrid drivetrain. The Vision-X-Compact looks far more distinctive and compelling. If it makes production and arrives in Europe with petrol power, plenty of consumers will be very glad of the extra choice. 

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mazda Vision X-Compact concept provides a glimpse at the next-gen Mazda 2
Mazda Vision X-Compact - front angled

Mazda Vision X-Compact concept provides a glimpse at the next-gen Mazda 2

A new generation of Mazda 2 supermini has been previewed with the cute Vision X-Compact concept car
News
30 Oct 2025
Japan Mobility Show 2025: the key new cars from each brand
Japan Mobility Show 2025

Japan Mobility Show 2025: the key new cars from each brand

The biggest manufacturers in Japan have gone all out at this year’s Tokyo show, here's what's been revealed so far…
News
29 Oct 2025
Mazda's carbon-capture technology could save the combustion engine
Mazda Vision X-Coupe concept

Mazda's carbon-capture technology could save the combustion engine

Could clever tech that removes carbon from exhaust gases before it leaves the tailpipe solve the CO2 problem?
News
29 Oct 2025
New Mazda Vision X-Coupe could inspire a future flagship
Mazda Vision X-Coupe - front 3/4 static

New Mazda Vision X-Coupe could inspire a future flagship

Mazda’s striking Vision X-Coupe is a high-riding, twin-rotary plug-in hybrid with carbon-capture technology
News
29 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it
Car headlights - opinion

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it

Editor Paul Barker thinks car headlights are too bright but any solution to combat headlight dazzle is some way off
Opinion
5 Nov 2025
Renault 5 outsells Tesla Model Y, but both are beaten by Jaecoo 7
Renault 5 - front cornering

Renault 5 outsells Tesla Model Y, but both are beaten by Jaecoo 7

Renault’s retro hatchback topped the EV sales charts in October, but even it couldn’t come close to internal-combustion alternatives from China
News
5 Nov 2025
New Audi A3 e-tron confirmed: low-cost EV to get retro A2 looks
Audi A3 e-tron - front 3/4

New Audi A3 e-tron confirmed: low-cost EV to get retro A2 looks

The design of Audi’s latest EV appears to have been inspired by the unconventional Audi A2 hatchback
News
4 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content