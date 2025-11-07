A new Mazda 2 is on the way and it’ll be a shot in the arm for the petrol supermini market

With its clean and classy bodywork, MINI cuteness and 7,700rpm redline, the concept hinting at a future Mazda 2 holds lots of promise for supermini buyers starved of fresh models.

Customers wanting affordable, petrol-powered small hatches have fewer options these days: Ford’s Fiesta has infamously ceased production, the Kia Rio has bowed out and Audi is discontinuing its baby A1.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“To be successful in the ‘B-car’ business, you either need local government support or you need global scale,” Ford CEO Jim Farley told us last year, explaining the Fiesta’s demise. “If you have global scale, the centre of the market is not Europe, it’s South America, Africa and the Middle East – where the cost base is half what it is in Europe.

“We put our heart and soul into Fiesta, Focus and Mondeo and they were loved by a lot of customers, but those products could never justify more capital allocation from a business return standpoint.”

Making a profit on superminis has long been notoriously difficult, even before the current era of rampant cost inflation. Manufacturers have partly blamed tougher European safety and emissions regulations: Renault reckons these have hiked new Clio prices by 40 per cent in 15 years. An all-new Clio, with hybrid and petrol power, is on the way but won’t hit the UK before 2027.