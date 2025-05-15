Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Want a new small car? You probably can’t afford one and car bosses blame the EU

Renault and Stellantis bosses demand changes to the emissions rules driving up new car prices

By:Phil McNamara
15 May 2025
Luca de Meo - Renault 5

The Renault Clio’s price has soared by 40 per cent over the past 15 years, largely due to EU regulation heaping safety and cleaner engine tech on car makers, says company boss Luca de Meo.

Inflationary pressures have hiked the prices of small Citroëns, Peugeots and Fiats too, so Stellantis boss John Elkann has teamed up with de Meo to campaign for the EU to relax its regulatory grasp. The pair claim the burden threatens Europe’s car manufacturing base and – ironically – slows down the take-up of cleaner tech because fewer consumers can afford them.

Elkann believes there is an “incredible opportunity” to slash emissions “not by focusing on zero emissions for new cars, but how we take down the emissions of the 250 million cars circulating today in the European Union. That is not only good for the overall environment, it’s good for people who want to buy cars but [find them] too expensive, fundamentally driven by regulation.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Stellantis boss reckons the average age of Europe’s cars is more than 10-years-old, or 17 years in outlier Greece. If drivers of ageing cars with nastier tailpipe emissions could be persuaded to buy today’s mild hybrids, full hybrids or plug-in hybrids, carbon emissions would drop and local air quality would improve. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The pair spoke together at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car Summit, taking aim at the absolutist nature of EU corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) policy which, like the UK’s ZEV mandate, puts the onus on car makers to sell an increasingly high proportion of electric cars – or face fines for missing CO2 targets.

Both rules have been relaxed in 2025, but Renault and Stellantis argue that law makers should go further. De Meo cited the example of Japan’s kei car policy – introduced post-World War II to nurture the domestic car industry – which reduces tax and insurance on vehicles below 3.4-metres long and tiny petrol engines. 

“We want [an incentive] for small cars and small vans because it makes a lot of sense from a business, society and environmental point of view,” said de Meo. He claims European superminis can be unprofitable, which led to the demise of the Ford Fiesta. Getting buy-in from premium car makers in Germany – which lobbied successfully to water down CAFE targets over a decade ago – could be challenging, however.

Advertisement - Article continues below

De Meo argues it’s justifiable on environmental grounds, citing the example of the new Twingo, Renault’s all-electric city car launching in 2026. Its sub-4m size requires less steel, glass and plastic and it should undercut the average European car’s full life carbon impact by 75 per cent. “In the 1980s, 50 per cent of the market was below 4-metres; it’s 5 per cent now,” he said.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

While accommodating life-saving safety tech will have triggered some of that growth, car makers have been all too happy to swamp the market with bigger cars and more profitable SUVs, whose extra mass causes higher emissions. And that triggers an arms race to larger cars as owners of smaller cars feel more vulnerable.

Electric cars should be better placed to meet SUV customers’ interior space demands in a more efficient footprint, due to the advantage of not having to package a combustion engine. And EVs have a life cycle emissions advantage over plug-in hybrid and petrol cars, said de Meo, respectively emitting 20, 30 and 60 tonnes of carbon over 10-years/124,000-miles.

Nonetheless the two bosses are arguing for the hegemony of electric tech to end in law makers’ eyes. “The regulation today [states] in 10 years you’ve got to be 100 per cent battery electric vehicle and if you don’t measure [up] you pay a fine. That kind of logic has to be changed,” argued de Meo, who claims he has a quarter of his engineers working on regulatory demands.

“A big step [forward] is to not have the punishment, but the necessity to do a better job and win competitiveness by investing in more than one technology. The principle of technological neutrality has underpinned [every European] regulation since forever – except for cars.”

If the lobbying succeeds, the EU’s hopes of banning sales of new combustion cars in 2035 could be shelved. 

Click here for our list of the best small electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Renault Embleme concept could become the next-gen Espace
Renault Embléme concept - front

Renault Embleme concept could become the next-gen Espace

Renault is exploring ways to put the Embleme concept into production
News
14 May 2025
The best ever popemobiles
Best ever popemobiles

The best ever popemobiles

For nearly 100 years Popes have had bespoke transport – here we chart the astonishing history of the popemobile
Best cars & vans
8 May 2025
Refreshed Renault Megane and Scenic get one-pedal driving and a price cut
Renault Megane E-Tech electric Esprit Alpine - front 3/4

Refreshed Renault Megane and Scenic get one-pedal driving and a price cut

Other updates for E-Tech pair include one-pedal driving and a vehicle-to-load adaptor to power anything from laptops to coffee machines
News
10 Apr 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change
Protyre area manager Simon Hall inspecting a Vauxhall Corsa&#039;s tyre

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change

The number of MoT failures caused by worn tyres is on the rise, and experts are calling for mandatory follow-ups on advisories
News
12 May 2025
Confirmed: New VW Golf GTI will be electric – and it’s a “monster”
VW Golf GTI badge

Confirmed: New VW Golf GTI will be electric – and it’s a “monster”

VW is taking the iconic hot hatchback brand into the electric era with the new Golf GTI EV already in development…
News
13 May 2025
Audi e-tron GT gets huge £20k price cut as new entry-level quattro joins range
Audi e-tron GT quattro - front 3/4 dynamic

Audi e-tron GT gets huge £20k price cut as new entry-level quattro joins range

Most basic e-tron GT also comes with the longest range and nigh-on 500bhp
News
13 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content