Renault Embleme concept could become the next-gen Espace

Renault is working on an exciting new flagship crossover with lots of space and a family-friendly focus – think of it as the Reanult Espace of tomorrow.

The company showed the long and sleek Embleme concept last year, and Renault’s design and engineering team is exploring ways to put a similar concept into production. It’s likely to be all-electric and will probably be the next-generation Espace, landing before the end of this decade.

“What do we think will be a future D-segment [executive class] electric car?” Renault brand boss Fabrice Cambolive asked Auto Express at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car Summit. “This is something which we are looking [at]. But [for now] it's part of our secret recipe.”

Cambolive extrapolated that Renault was eager to use the additional cabin and trunk space unlocked by electric car platforms, which don’t need to accommodate an engine, and the aerodynamic benefits of a long car to boost range: together that concept sounds a lot like the Embleme.

“The Embleme is the purest expression of where we want to push the modern part [of Renault design],” Renault Group’s design director Laurens van den Acker told Auto Express. “Don't underestimate Embleme: it's a beautiful object. It's one thing to seduce [people] with a form that you know – it's another thing to seduce you with something that's completely new.”