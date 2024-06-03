To help achieve this ambitious timeframe, and reduce the cost of the project, the Twingo is being developed with help of a Chinese engineering partner. In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, sales director of Renault France and former managing director of the brand in the UK, Guillaume Sicard, revealed: “We have our engineering over in France in the Techno Centre that is working in partnership with an engineering consultancy firm in China so we can work 24/7.

“It also means we double the forces working on the project because we have two engineering centres, and the Chinese have a very speedy way of iterations and fixing issues. They go extremely quickly to take decisions, they force their process to go quickly and are a bit ahead of us in terms of technology on many aspects.”

He continued: “The Techno Center in Paris will be in charge of all the coordination, and will be in charge of some aspects, specifically everything that is related to the brand's fundamentals, such as the design and so on. Then after that the Chinese consultancy firm will be in charge of some specific developments for the battery, the motor, the software.”

But while Renault’s Ampere division is still the MC, or “master of ceremony”, on the Twingo, according to Sicard, one benefit he sees in having a Chinese engineering consultancy firm involved is “it’s discovering new suppliers that can propose on-the-shelf solutions. I'm pretty sure we will have some on-the-shelf solutions that have proven to be efficient for a BYD, human horizons or whatever. We will probably have a few.”

He added: “It’s an open world and we have to bring the best to our customers. Our customers want the best of technology at the best price.”

How much will the Renault Twingo cost?

The Renault Twingo will have a starting price of under 20,000 Euros, which equates to roughly £17,000 at the current exchange rate and would make it one of the cheapest electric cars on the market. Thanks to its low list price, Renault claims the Twingo will also be available from less than 100 Euros per month (under £90).

How does the Twingo compare with its chief rivals? Prices for the new Renault 5 start from exactly £22,995, while the Citroen e-C3 – winner of our Affordable Electric Car of the Year award in 2024 – is available from less than £22k. The cheapest EV currently on sale is the £15k Dacia Spring.

