Nissan Micra review

This much is clear in how the Micra conducts itself on the road. The suspension is secure and maybe a touch firm, but it’s never crashy. Helped by the accurate steering, it makes the Micra both easy to drive and confidence inspiring.

On our test drive we found the performance, when up and running at higher speeds, to be a little lacking, even with the more powerful 148bhp electric motor. At low speeds, there’s a little pitter-patter to the ride on the comparatively large 18-inch wheels - the same ones found on the Renault 5. Ultimately, these factors contribute to the Micra feeling more at home in the urban environments where it's been designed to excel.

Electric motors, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Nissan will sell the new Micra with two powertrain options in the UK, a base 40kWh model with 119bhp and a more powerful 52kWh model with 148bhp. Neither are firecrackers in terms of outright performance, but they offer good low-speed responses and help the Micra feel nippy and agile in and around town.

Acceleration isn’t too bad on paper, and the electric Micra will feel substantially quicker off the line compared to superminis of the past. The base 119bhp model will take 9 seconds to reach 62mph, while the 148bhp variant shaves a full second off that. These performance figures start to tail off at higher speeds, however, with both cars limited to 93mph at the top end. This is partly down to the motor being relatively low geared, and partly to the somewhat upright stance leading to compromised aerodynamic efficiency.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Nissan Micra 40kWh 119bhp 9.0 93mph Nissan Micra 52kWh 148bhp 8.0 93mph

"The more powerful Micra feels nippy around town and at low speeds, but loses some of its verve on the motorway.” – Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer.

Range, charging & running costs

Efficiency figures are good for a small car with the Micra doing its best work at urban speeds

Pros Cons Great low-speed efficiency

Residual values should be strong

Standard heat pump Charging speed is only average

No battery preconditioning

Small battery is only really suited to urban use

Nissan’s pair of powertrain options effectively put the Micra into two distinct categories. The 40kWh option is unashamedly directed at urban use, with 198 miles of range possible on the WLTP cycle. Efficiency and range will deteriorate at a consistent high speed cruise, so we’d suggest the larger 52kWh battery to anyone doing a lot of motorway journeys.