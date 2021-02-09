Or are you looking to sell your car?

Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...

The Hyundai i20 delivers an entertaining chassis, sweet-spinning three-cylinder engine, impressive practicality, and a high level of standard equipment. Add a strong warranty and affordable finance rates, and it looks like a compelling package. It’s not perfect, though. The interior is let down by mixed material quality, it has a firm low-speed ride on its larger wheels, and the limited engine range might not suit all. For those reasons, we still think the Renault Clio is a better all-rounder, but the i20 is closer to the top of the class than ever before. About the Hyundai i20 The steady march of progress continues at Hyundai, and the latest i20 is one of the best demonstrations so far of this gradual improvement – it’s the most complete i20 yet, and the closest Hyundai has got to building a supermini capable of taking on the class-leading Renault Clio, Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Polo. While based on the same platform as its predecessor, Hyundai has developed the car in every area. You won’t fail to notice the sharper new styling, particularly the slash-cut flanks which ape the SEAT Ibiza. All versions now come with modern LED headlights that help freshen the look; there’s a new grille, and the Hyundai badge has moved to a more prominent position near the bonnet's leading edge. There have been similar advancements inside, with a more modern design and the notable application of a dual-screen set-up not dissimilar to that used in the Mercedes A-Class. Offering a fully digital instrument cluster is impressive in this class, adding a high-tech feel. Unfortunately, that doesn’t quite stretch to the interior materials, which lag behind some rivals.