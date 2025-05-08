Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Car Deal of the Day: The Hyundai i20 supermini brings cheap thrills at only £165 a month

Hyundai’s i20 is a quietly excellent little car – and cheap too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 8 May

By:Ryan Birch
8 May 2025
Hyundai i20 main image
  • Sharp design
  • Fun to drive and over 52mpg
  • Just £164.95 a month

It's sometimes easy to forget about cars when they're as complete as the Hyundai i20. The stylish little five-door offers everything the supermini buyer could wish for, especially when it comes to value for money.

This deal from Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, would see you taking the keys to the little i20 for an equally small £164.95 a month right now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This 24-month deal requires a not-unreasonable £2,329.39 as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Should you wish to extend this, you can agree 8,0000 miles a year for just under £21 extra a month.

At this price, unsurprisingly, it's for the entry-level i20 – but it's no poverty spec model. Advance trim gets you smart 16-inch alloys, LED head- and tail-lights, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, privacy glass, a rear view camera and parking sensors, along with a whole host of safety gizmos. 

Tech-wise, there's a 10.25-inch touchscreen with a slick and really easy to use operating system, plus it comes with in-built sat-nav along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a 10.25-inch screen for the dials.

There's only one engine available in the i20 and it's a zesty 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol. It spins sweetly and is pretty brisk, with 0-62mph taking a very respectable 10.4 seconds. The engine is paired with a smooth-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. 

Hyundai i20 dashboard

On the road, the i20 is a fun little car to drive. The combination of well-weighted steering, agile handling, a firm (but not uncomfortable) ride and that punchy engine all add up to cheap thrills. If that's not enough, the i20 is a frugal car with over 52mpg being entirely achievable.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai i20 leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai i20 hub page...

Deals on Hyundai i20 rivals

Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New Renault ClioFrom £212 ppm**
Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia

New Skoda FabiaFrom £223 ppm**
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

New Volkswagen PoloFrom £231 ppm**

Check out the Hyundai i20 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

