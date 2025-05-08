Car Deal of the Day: The Hyundai i20 supermini brings cheap thrills at only £165 a month

Sharp design

It's sometimes easy to forget about cars when they're as complete as the Hyundai i20. The stylish little five-door offers everything the supermini buyer could wish for, especially when it comes to value for money.

This deal from Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, would see you taking the keys to the little i20 for an equally small £164.95 a month right now.

This 24-month deal requires a not-unreasonable £2,329.39 as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Should you wish to extend this, you can agree 8,0000 miles a year for just under £21 extra a month.

At this price, unsurprisingly, it's for the entry-level i20 – but it's no poverty spec model. Advance trim gets you smart 16-inch alloys, LED head- and tail-lights, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, privacy glass, a rear view camera and parking sensors, along with a whole host of safety gizmos.

Tech-wise, there's a 10.25-inch touchscreen with a slick and really easy to use operating system, plus it comes with in-built sat-nav along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a 10.25-inch screen for the dials.

There's only one engine available in the i20 and it's a zesty 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol. It spins sweetly and is pretty brisk, with 0-62mph taking a very respectable 10.4 seconds. The engine is paired with a smooth-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.

On the road, the i20 is a fun little car to drive. The combination of well-weighted steering, agile handling, a firm (but not uncomfortable) ride and that punchy engine all add up to cheap thrills. If that's not enough, the i20 is a frugal car with over 52mpg being entirely achievable.

