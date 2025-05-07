Car Deal of the Day: The Toyota Proace City Verso is a practical EV for just £200 a month

Hugely practical interior

213-mile range

Just £200.48 a month

Today's Deal of the Day isn't for a stylish car – far from it, actually. But if you want to transport the family and all of their luggage on electric power, there's really no cheaper way of doing it.

The awkwardly named Toyota Proace City Verso Electric is one of those rare things these days – a van-based people carrier. It has value and practicality at its very core, and you can lease one for a tiny £200.48 a month right now.

This 36-month deal from Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, requires £2,700.76 to be put down as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Bumping up that limit to a more flexible 8,000 a year costs an extra £41.63 a month, so this deal is probably better for lower-mileage drivers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you think the Proace City Verso Electric looks a little familiar, then you'd be right, because it's the Toyota version of a model that's also available as a Citroen, a Peugeot and a Vauxhall. So that means a vehicle that is easy to drive, is superbly practical, and comes with all the basics covered.