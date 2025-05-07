Car Deal of the Day: The Toyota Proace City Verso is a practical EV for just £200 a month
Spacious electric motoring doesn’t come much cheaper than this van-based MPV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 May
- Hugely practical interior
- 213-mile range
- Just £200.48 a month
Today's Deal of the Day isn't for a stylish car – far from it, actually. But if you want to transport the family and all of their luggage on electric power, there's really no cheaper way of doing it.
The awkwardly named Toyota Proace City Verso Electric is one of those rare things these days – a van-based people carrier. It has value and practicality at its very core, and you can lease one for a tiny £200.48 a month right now.
This 36-month deal from Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, requires £2,700.76 to be put down as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Bumping up that limit to a more flexible 8,000 a year costs an extra £41.63 a month, so this deal is probably better for lower-mileage drivers.
If you think the Proace City Verso Electric looks a little familiar, then you'd be right, because it's the Toyota version of a model that's also available as a Citroen, a Peugeot and a Vauxhall. So that means a vehicle that is easy to drive, is superbly practical, and comes with all the basics covered.
This deal bags you the entry-level Icon version. With its unpainted bumpers and white-only body colour, style isn't the name of the game here. But there’s a lot more to the Proace City Verso Electric than frivolous fashion.
On the inside, it's rather more cheerful, because Icon trim gives you a 10-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, another 10-inch screen for the dials, privacy glass, electric mirrors, lane-departure warning with steering control, and automatic high-beam lights.
The interior is trimmed with hard-wearing plastics – perfect for family life – and there's space aplenty. The front seats come with armrests for those longer journeys, while the ones in the back are particularly nifty.
You get three individual seats, all with Isofix mounts, allowing three child seats to be fitted. The car’s seats can also slide backwards and forwards independently from each other, plus they can fold completely flat to give van-like loading capability. Sliding doors, one on each side, make entering and exiting a breeze, too.
The Proace City is powered by a 134bhp electric motor and a 50kWh battery pack, giving a claimed 213 miles of range.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota Proace City Verso Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota Proace City Verso Electric hub page...
Deals on Toyota Proace City Verso Electric rivals
Vauxhall Combo Life
Dacia Jogger
Ford Tourneo Connect
Check out the Toyota Proace City Verso Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Find a car with the experts