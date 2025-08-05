Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E is worth pouncing on for £220 a month

Great to drive; practical interior

234-mile range, very efficient

Just £220 a month

Electric cars cost too much money, right? Well, how about this, then? The electric version of the current best-selling new car so far in 2025, the Ford Puma, is now cheaper than its petrol equivalent.

The new Ford Puma Gen-E is the pure-electric variant of the best-selling small electric SUV, and can be had for just £220 on the nose right now.

Admittedly, it's only 87p a month cheaper than an entry-level Puma Titanium 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol, but when you're on a budget, every penny counts, right?

This deal, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is from Ford's very own UK dealer group, TrustFord. It's for two years and requires a modest £2,664 initial payment to get the ball rolling. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be revised up to 8,000 per annum for just £19 extra a month.

The Gen-E is the newest of Ford's admittedly rather young and fresh electric car range. It's also the smallest, and mixes all the great things about the petrol-powered Puma with the benefits of pure-electric power.

There's just one powertrain on offer here – a 43kWh battery pack and a 166bhp electric motor. It's a punchy thing, too, with an eight-second sprint to 62mph, but still with a very decent 234-mile range. Better still, it's a very efficient car, with recent Auto Express tests netting a figure of 4.7 miles per kWh on average, and an urban-driving figure of up to six miles per kWh.

While it's not quite as thrilling to drive as its petrol sister, the Gen-E is still easily one of the most engaging small electric SUVs.

This deal gets you Select trim, which comes with 17-inch alloys, a heated windscreen, and wireless phone charging.

