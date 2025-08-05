Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E is worth pouncing on for £220 a month

The Ford Puma Gen-E is the company’s newest EV, and our Deal of the Day for August 5

By:George Armitage
5 Aug 2025
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action
  • Great to drive; practical interior
  • 234-mile range, very efficient
  • Just £220 a month 

Electric cars cost too much money, right? Well, how about this, then? The electric version of the current best-selling new car so far in 2025, the Ford Puma, is now cheaper than its petrol equivalent.

The new Ford Puma Gen-E is the pure-electric variant of the best-selling small electric SUV, and can be had for just £220 on the nose right now.

Admittedly, it's only 87p a month cheaper than an entry-level Puma Titanium 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol, but when you're on a budget, every penny counts, right?   

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is from Ford's very own UK dealer group, TrustFord. It's for two years and requires a modest £2,664 initial payment to get the ball rolling. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be revised up to 8,000 per annum for just £19 extra a month.

The Gen-E is the newest of Ford's admittedly rather young and fresh electric car range. It's also the smallest, and mixes all the great things about the petrol-powered Puma with the benefits of pure-electric power.

There's just one powertrain on offer here – a 43kWh battery pack and a 166bhp electric motor. It's a punchy thing, too, with an eight-second sprint to 62mph, but still with a very decent 234-mile range. Better still, it's a very efficient car, with recent Auto Express tests netting a figure of 4.7 miles per kWh on average, and an urban-driving figure of up to six miles per kWh. 

While it's not quite as thrilling to drive as its petrol sister, the Gen-E is still easily one of the most engaging small electric SUVs.

Ford Puma Gen-E - front seats

This deal gets you Select trim, which comes with 17-inch alloys, a heated windscreen, and wireless phone charging.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Puma Gen-E leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Puma Gen-E page.

Check out the Ford Puma Gen-E deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

