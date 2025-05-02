Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: this Dacia Spring is our cheapest deal of the year!

The Spring is a great electric runabout, and at this price it’s easy to see why it’s our Deal of the Day for Saturday 2 August

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Aug 2025
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - full front
  • Surprisingly roomy
  • Decent ride
  • £103 a month

Despite an influx of manufacturer grants in recent weeks and tempting offers of free home chargers, electric cars can still be pretty pricey –  but not the Dacia Spring.

The Romanian brand’s city car is one of the cheapest electric cars you can buy at just £14,995, and represents even better value with this deal we found on the Auto Express Find a Car via Evans Halshaw, which means you could have a brand new Spring for just over £100 a month.

Yep, for the price of a coffee a day, this dinky Dacia could be on your driveway. The agreement spans three years with monthly payments of £103, and there’s a very low initial payment of just £1,486. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can double that for just £11 extra a month if required.

That’s not really what the Spring is built for, though, as it’s very much an urban runabout. There’s a 26.8kWh battery on board that provides 140 miles of range, and an electric motor on the front axle which puts out just 44bhp. 

The Spring will happily sit at 70mph on a motorway (the top speed is 78mph), but around town it’s great to drive thanks to its diminutive proportions, low overall weight (it’s under 1,000kg), light steering and solid all-round visibility.

Despite the Spring’s size, it’s pretty roomy inside. Kneeroom is slightly cramped in the back, but four adults will sit comfortably and boot capacity stands at a surprising 308 litres. 

Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - dash

Our deal is based on the entry-level Expression so you get essentials such as a seven-inch driver’s display, air-conditioning, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounting points for child seats. You can step up to the Extreme trim level for an extra £18 a month on the same deal from Evans Halshaw, and that brings a rear parking camera, 10.1-inch touchscreen, front parking sensors and sat-nav. .  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Spring leasing offers from leading providers on our Dacia Spring hub page...

Check out the Dacia Spring deal

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

