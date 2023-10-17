Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: a family-friendly Renault Captur for just £161 a month

The Captur is the cheapest way into Renault’s SUV range, and is our Deal of the Day for July 31

By:George Armitage
31 Jul 2025
Renault Captur - front cornering
  • Smart looks inside and out
  • Easy to drive; strong standard kit list
  • Just £160.85 a month 

With the spotlight firmly on Renault's reimagined electric cars like the retro 4 and 5, it's easy to forget models like the Captur

This Renault Clio-based SUV has been around for a while, but it still stacks up well against the competition, thanks to great tech, efficient powertrains, and, judging by this deal, excellent value for money.

Leasing Options is offering the baby high-riding Renault for a measly £160.85 a month right now. This two-year deal only requires a £2,280.19 initial payment to get the things moving, while mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year. Just over £17 extra a month, though, allows this limit to be raised to 8,000 a year if you need. 

This deal is for the entry-level Evolution trim, which, rather impressively, gets you 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, a 10.4-inch touchscreen with a Google-based operating system, a rear-view camera, and automatic climate control

Under the bonnet lies one of Renault's 1.0-litre petrol engines. Admittedly, this isn't the quickest engine around, with 0-62mph taking a very leisurely 14 seconds. But, on the plus side, it's smooth enough, and the six-speed manual gearbox is a delight to use. Fuel economy, meanwhile, stands at nearly 48mpg. 

While speed isn't on the Captur 1.0 Tce's side, comfort most certainly is. It's a very soft-riding car, giving a cosseting ride. At cruising speeds, the Captur belies its size and feels very refined; it's also super-quiet at higher speeds.

Thanks to a refresh last year, the exterior neatly covers the Captur's age, and the interior is nicely modern too thanks to an overhauled infotainment set-up.    

Renault Captur - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

Check out the Renault Captur deal

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

