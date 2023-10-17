Car Deal of the Day: a family-friendly Renault Captur for just £161 a month

Smart looks inside and out

Easy to drive; strong standard kit list

Just £160.85 a month

With the spotlight firmly on Renault's reimagined electric cars like the retro 4 and 5, it's easy to forget models like the Captur.

This Renault Clio-based SUV has been around for a while, but it still stacks up well against the competition, thanks to great tech, efficient powertrains, and, judging by this deal, excellent value for money.

Leasing Options is offering the baby high-riding Renault for a measly £160.85 a month right now. This two-year deal only requires a £2,280.19 initial payment to get the things moving, while mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year. Just over £17 extra a month, though, allows this limit to be raised to 8,000 a year if you need.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal is for the entry-level Evolution trim, which, rather impressively, gets you 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, a 10.4-inch touchscreen with a Google-based operating system, a rear-view camera, and automatic climate control.

Under the bonnet lies one of Renault's 1.0-litre petrol engines. Admittedly, this isn't the quickest engine around, with 0-62mph taking a very leisurely 14 seconds. But, on the plus side, it's smooth enough, and the six-speed manual gearbox is a delight to use. Fuel economy, meanwhile, stands at nearly 48mpg.

While speed isn't on the Captur 1.0 Tce's side, comfort most certainly is. It's a very soft-riding car, giving a cosseting ride. At cruising speeds, the Captur belies its size and feels very refined; it's also super-quiet at higher speeds.

Thanks to a refresh last year, the exterior neatly covers the Captur's age, and the interior is nicely modern too thanks to an overhauled infotainment set-up.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Captur leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Captur page.

Check out the Renault Captur deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…