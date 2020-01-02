Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2025

As mentioned, the Toyota Yaris Cross isn’t the roomiest car in its class, so the Ford Puma or Dacia Duster would be better options for family car duties. Both the Yaris Cross and the Puma are evenly matched when it comes to the starting price and equipment levels, but we’d opt for the Puma if you want a car which is more engaging to drive.

“Toyota provides a standard three-year/60,000-mile warranty for the Yaris Cross. After this period expires, you can receive a further 12 months cover every time you have your vehicle serviced at an official dealer – up to a maximum of 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Toyota Yaris Cross in the UK.

How we choose the best hybrid SUVs

Choosing the best hybrid SUVs isn’t just about comparing fuel economy figures or electric range - it’s also about how well these vehicles perform in the real world. With electrification now available in everything from compact crossovers to full-size family haulers, finding the top options requires a thorough evaluation of their running costs, practicality and driving experience. That’s where our expert road testers come in, putting each model through its paces to determine which ones truly stand out.

Efficiency

Fuel-saving technology is a crucial part of any hybrid SUV, but not all systems are created equal. PHEVs need to deliver a meaningful electric range when charged, while self-charging set-ups should provide better mileage without needing to be plugged in. We assess how smoothly each system operates, how well it balances petrol and battery power, and whether regenerative braking effectively recovers energy - all of which impact real-world affordability.

Usability

Everyday usability is just as important. SUVs are built for space and versatility, but some hybrids lose boot capacity or passenger room because of the battery’s location. We test how well each model accommodates occupants and luggage, whether the rear seats are comfortable for long trips, and how easy it is to fit child seats or load bulky items. A great hybrid SUV should be just as functional as its petrol or diesel equivalent.

How the cars perform on the road

Ride and handling also play a big role. Hybrids can be heavier than an equivalent non-hybrid model because of their battery packs, and this can affect agility and comfort. Our testers evaluate how each SUV performs on different types of roads, from tight city streets to motorways and winding lanes. We look at acceleration, braking response, and how well the powertrain integrates with the overall driving dynamics. A top model should feel smooth, responsive, and effortless to drive.

Once we’ve gathered all this information, we compare every contender to identify the best hybrid SUVs on the market. Only the ones that excel in economy, practicality, and overall performance make the cut. Whether you’re after a small, city-friendly hybrid or a spacious family SUV, our expert testing ensures you’re choosing from the very best.

