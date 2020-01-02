Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2025
Plenty of SUVs now come with hybrid power, and we’ve picked out the very best buys on today’s market
Not so long ago, if you wanted an SUV, you had the choice of two fuel types: petrol or diesel. Now, things aren’t quite as simple. Hybrid SUVs have taken over, with everything from compact city crossovers to luxury seven-seaters offering some form of electrification. The idea is simple: use an electric motor to boost efficiency, cut emissions, and in some cases, even improve performance. But not all hybrid SUVs work in the same way, and knowing the difference can make or break your buying decision.
Plug-in hybrid SUVs (PHEVs) can run on electric power alone for extended periods of time, which makes them great for cutting fuel bills, provided you charge them regularly. This is usually done via plugging them into a home wallbox charger or public charger in the same way you would charge an electric SUV.
Self-charging hybrid SUVs don’t need plugging into the mains, but still offer better efficiency than traditional petrol models. Then there are mild hybrids, which use a small electric boost to improve fuel economy but don’t provide the same level of savings as full hybrids or PHEVs. Depending on the make and model of self-charging and mild-hybrid SUVs, you might be able to run on electricity alone, but this would be for a very small amount of time.
The very best hybrid SUVs are able to blend efficiency, space, practicality and technology you’d expect from a modern SUV. Whether you need something small and city-friendly, a capable family hauler, or a high-performance model with serious power, there’s a hybrid SUV to match.
Our expert road testers have driven every hybrid SUV on the market, assessing real-world efficiency, practicality, and driving dynamics to separate the best from the rest. Picking between a plug-in, self-charging, or mild-hybrid set-up isn’t just about efficiency, it’s also about how the car fits into your daily life, whether that means maximising electric running, cutting fuel costs, or simply enjoying a smoother drive.
You can find our individual ratings for the top 10 best hybrid SUVs within the table below, along with each model's starting price, overall rating, and its MPG, emissions and running costs rating. Keep scrolling or use the links for our mini-review on every car…
|Rank
|Car
|Overall rating
|MPG, emissions & running costs rating
|Price from
|1
|BMW X3 30e xDrive
|4.0
|4.0
|£60,140
|2
|Dacia Bigster
|4.5
|4.7
|£25,215
|3
|Skoda Kodiaq
|4.5
|4.3
|£38,140
|4
|Dacia Duster
|4.5
|4.7
|£21,820
|5
|Lexus NX450h+
|4.0
|4.4
|£52,035
|6
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|4.0
|4.0
|£51,995
|7
|Volkswagen Tayron
|4.0
|4.5
|£44,015
|8
|Mercedes GLC 300 e
|4.0
|4.4
|£59,970
|9
|BMW X1 xDrive30e
|4.0
|4.0
|£47,140
|10
|Toyota Yaris Cross
|4.0
|4.4
|£26,495
1. BMW X3 30e xDrive
- Prices from £60,140
- Best for driving experience
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
|
|
|
|
The BMW X3 30e xDrive is the type of car that doesn’t shout about itself, it just quietly gets on with being brilliant.
The plug-in hybrid set-up here combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine and an electric motor to deliver 295bhp, hitting 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds, so this X3 is no slouch when you want to put your foot down. Plus, it’ll happily cruise on electric power for up to a stated 56 miles, making it perfect for short trips or commutes without burning a drop of petrol.
The ride is comfortable, and while the handling is more sensible than thrilling, the steering still encourages you to push on a bit. Inside, the tech is spot on, but the materials don’t quite match the premium price tag. The boot capacity is a generous 450 litres, which is decent, though not the largest in its class.
Perhaps one of the biggest question marks over the latest X3 is how it looks; its bold front end with that huge grille is something you will either love or hate. Still, the X3 30e feels effortless in every way, making it one of the most complete options out there.
As you’d expect, the closest BMW X3 rival also comes from Germany in the shape of the Mercedes GLC. The Mercedes GLC can match the BMW when it comes to practicality, but it does feel slightly more luxurious on the inside. The Mercedes has a similar starting price as the BMW, but if you really want a bargain, higher levels of depreciation for the Merc could make it a very tempting used buy. The Lexus NX has a better equipment list as standard, but isn’t as fun to drive.
“High-speed stability is impressive, and neither road noise nor wind noise is overly intrusive, which makes the X3 a solid long-distance cruiser. The engines remain hushed at speed, and the auto gearboxes shift smoothly under light throttle, so the experience all feels fairly effortless." – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the BMW X3 in the UK
2.Dacia Bigster Hybrid
- Prices from £25,215
- Best for value
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dacia has a reputation of making cars which are practical and give buyers great value for money, and the Dacia Bigster Hybrid isn’t about to buck that trend.
With a combined 153bhp on tap courtesy of the 1.8-litre engine and electric motor, the Bigster provides plenty of poke when it comes to merging onto motorways and driving on faster roads. Around town, the hybrid powertrain is smooth and in no way jerky or intrusive when it switches between petrol and electric power. Dacia claims the Bigster hybrid can return up to 58.0mpg on a WLTP combined cycle. During our testing, we managed to achieve between 53 and 54mpg, so if you drive with a considerate approach, we can’t see why you wouldn’t be able to get close to the official figure.
The Bigster might share the same platform as its smaller Dacia Duster sibling, but thanks to some clever packaging, the Bigster is an even larger and more practical family car. The Bigster is strictly a five-seater, but there’s plenty of adjustment for front occupants, while adults in the back shouldn’t feel cramped thanks to ample knee and headroom. The 612-litre boot is one of the largest in the class, and easily outshines the 587 litres on offer in the more expensive Kia Sportage hybrid.
Considering the price and size of the Dacia Bigster, there are very few rivals which are able to directly match this mid-size SUV. To get similar levels of space, practicality and tech, you’ll need to spend around £5,000 more for the hybrid Nissan Qashqai or Kia Sportage, and neither will be on-par with the Bigster. The MG HS is the closest rival on price, but even the HS has a starting price where the Bigster’s ends. The HS is also a plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range of up to 75 miles, but you’ll need to have somewhere to charge the battery regularly to get the most efficiency.
“The ride can be a little fidgety at lower speeds, the cabin is clearly built to a price and the hybrid powertrain is a little noisy in certain situations, but overall the Bigster offers great value for money that means it’s easy to overlook its shortcomings.” – Dean Gibson, senior test editor, who drove the Dacia Bigster in the UK
3. Skoda Kodiaq
- Prices from £38,140
- Best for families
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
|
|
|
|
If you want an SUV that just gets on with the job, the Skoda Kodiaq plug-in hybrid is simply too hard to ignore.
It’s not flashy or dramatic, but it doesn’t need to be. With a combined 210bhp from its 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor, it feels brisk enough, hitting 0-62mph in 8.4 seconds. You also get a claimed 75 miles of electric range from a single charge, making it one of the highest all-electric ranges for a plug-in hybrid SUV.
Inside, there’s space in abundance, with clever touches that make family life simpler. The boot capacity is a huge 745 litres, and there are plenty of thoughtful storage options scattered around the cabin. It feels impressively upmarket for the price, although the rotary dials could feel more solid. It’s not the most eye-catching SUV, and on big wheels, the ride can be a bit uneasy, but that misses the point. The Kodiaq is all about comfort, practicality and making everyday driving easy, and it does exactly that.
If you need the space offered by the Skoda Kodiaq but aren’t quite on board with its looks, the closely-related Volkswagen Tayron might be right for you. It boasts the same long all-electric range as the Kodiaq, but has a slightly bigger boot and the interior feels a little more up-market in places. If you need seven seats, the Hyundai Santa Fe will be able to accommodate everything a large family can throw at it, but it is considerably more expensive with its starting price nudging £52,000.
“Where the Skoda Kodiaq has an advantage over many of its rivals is in terms of price, with the range starting at around £37,000. That might sound expensive for a Skoda, but when you compare it with rivals, the entry-level Kodiaq is on a par with smaller compact SUVs. – Dean Gibson, senior test editor, who drove the Skoda Kodiaq in the UK
4. Dacia Duster
- Prices from £21,820
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Dacia Duster Hybrid offers a straightforward approach to hybrid motoring, delivering practicality, space and efficiency, all for an attractive price.
With 138bhp from its 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor, it hits 0-62mph in 10.8 seconds, which is far from thrilling, but it gets you where you need to go without fuss. Efficiency is solid too, with a claimed 55.3mpg, so you won’t be constantly hunting for the nearest petrol station. This fuel efficiency figure is fairly accurate, too. During its time on our long-term test fleet, our Dacia Duster Hybrid managed to achieve the quoted figure.
Inside, the Duster feels roomy, offering 430 litres of boot space, though you’ll lose a little compared to the non-hybrid models. The interior is all about functionality, with hard-wearing materials that might not win any awards for style, but are built to last.
While there’s a bit of wind noise at motorway speeds, it remains comfortable overall. The three-star Euro NCAP safety rating isn’t the best, but there’s enough safety tech to keep most drivers at ease. For those after a no-nonsense hybrid SUV, the Duster delivers exactly that.
The Dacia Duster is one of the cheapest brand-new cars on sale in the UK, so there aren’t too many rivals which can match the Duster on price. The new MG ZS is able to give the Duster a run for its money and is even slightly more accommodating for cabin and boot space.
“The first thing that strikes you in the new Duster is how softly it rides. Compared with so many rivals that try to trick buyers into a sense of sportiness – when in fact all they’re getting is a hard suspension set-up – the way that the Duster gently wallows from one bump to the next is both refreshing and calming.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the Dacia Duster in the UK
5. Lexus NX450h+
- Prices from £52,035
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
|
|
|
|
The plug-in hybrid Lexus NX450h+ is a great premium all-rounder, boasting a premium interior that’s ergonomic and practical, but its powertrain is the real highlight.
Toyota was a pioneer of hybrid technology, and its luxury sub-brand Lexus shares this wealth of knowledge. The 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain is the same as you’ll find in the Toyota RAV4, but Lexus has worked on making the NX even more refined. The hybrid system is particularly clever because once the 18.1kWh battery is depleted (over 40 miles of pure-electric running is possible) it reverts to acting like a normal hybrid so you still have some sort of electrical assistance.
The NX is also much more refined and comfortable than its Toyota cousin, and it rides better without sacrificing body control. It’s really comfy and compliant when driving around town, but up the speeds and it performs well as a competent motorway cruiser.
Practicality is good for a car of this class, with the boot space measuring in at 521 litres. There are lots of storage and cubby spaces dotted around the cabin which are ideal for families, but we found that the ISOFIX child seat mounting points were quite fiddly to access, so bear this in mind if you need to fit and remove child seats regularly.
The Lexus NX isn’t short of rivals, and the majority of them come from Germany. The BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC, both of which are on this list, are slightly wider and would be more accommodating alternatives if you plan on ferrying large adults in the back regularly. If you fancy a left-field choice, the Volvo XC60 can match the Lexus with its premium feel, and is even a little cheaper to buy.
“Hybrids and PHEVs are a great stepping stone into full EV ownership, and Lexus offers two compelling reasons to hold out on that tech. The first is that it does hybrids better than almost anyone else, while the other is that its EVs aren’t yet up to the high standards of some rivals.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the Lexus NX against a BMW X3 in the UK
6. Hyundai Santa Fe
- Prices from £51,995
- Best for large families
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
|
|
|
|
From a distance, the Hyundai Santa Fe might have a whiff of the Land Rover Defender about it, yet this Korean car has a distinct charm and design of its own.
Unlike its rivals, the Hyundai Santa Fe only comes with the option of one hybrid powertrain, a 1.6-litre engine teamed with an electric motor and battery which can return up to a claimed 38 miles on a single charge. This will prove useful in keeping running costs in check on short journeys or commutes, but is far from class-leading.
Hyundai claims the Santa Fe PHEV can achieve 40.4mpg on a WLTP combined cycle, which we were almost able to match. When we drove the Santa Fe PHEV, we saw fuel efficiency figures in the mid-30s when driving on the motorway, rising to the mid-40s when around town.
Unlike the other hybrid SUVs on this list, the Hyundai Santa Fe comes as standard with seven seats. This makes it an ideal choice for large or growing families who need the additional seats and space. The boot space isn’t as large as the rivals like the Volkswagen Tayron, but put all the seats down and you have a van-like 1,959 litres of space. The Hyundai is packed full of safety kit and all the tech you’d expect from a large family SUV, too.
The closest rival to the Hyundai Santa Fe is the Kia Sorento, which the Santa Fe is related to. The Skoda Kodaiq or Volkswagen Tayron are also able to match the Santa Fe on practicality, although they are only available as a strict five-seater in hybrid guise. Both cars are cheaper to buy than the Hyundai.
“The Santa Fe’s boxy shape is very on trend right now, but more importantly, it provides a huge amount of cabin space for both passengers and luggage.” – Dean Gibson, senior road test editor, who drove the Hyundai Santa Fe in the UK
7. Volkswagen Tayron
- Prices from £44,015
- Long PHEV all-electric range
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen doesn’t have a shortage of SUVs in its line-up, but the new Volkswagen Tayron is one of its most practical to date.
The Volkswagen Tayron is far from the most exciting plug-in hybrid SUV to drive on the market, but with a combined power output of 201bhp from its 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor, it’s no slouch when you need to get up to speed when merging onto a motorway, hitting 0-62mph in 8.6 seconds. You also get a claimed 74 miles of electric range from a single charge, which is both accurate and helps keep the running costs to a minimum.
Inside, there’s space in abundance. While the Tayron is based on the same platform as the Skoda Kodiaq mentioned above, Volkswagen’s engineers have been especially clever when it comes to eeking out space inside. The boot capacity is one of the largest in its class, measuring in at a huge 885 litres, and there are plenty of thoughtful storage options scattered around the cabin.
The majority of materials used feel plush for a car of this price point, although some cheaper materials have been used lower down in the cabin. It’s not the most eye-catching SUV, and the Tayron can get quite expensive when you start selecting optional extras.
If you think the Volkwagen Tayron's starting price is a little on the expensive side, the closely-related Skoda Kodiaq offers a very similar driving experience and levels of practicality. Those who need a seven-seater will have to opt for a pure-petrol or diesel version of the Tayron, or look at the more expensive Hyundai Santa Fe.
“The Tayron’s longer wheelbase means its turning circle is 40cm greater than the Tiguan’s 11.7-metre radius. Meanwhile, the electric auto-hold handbrake feels jerky and can allow the Tayron to roll by an alarming amount between forward and reverse gears.” – Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter, who drove the Tayron at the launch event in Germany
8. Mercedes GLC 300 e
- Prices from £59,970
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Mercedes GLC offers all of the luxury, build quality and technology that you’d expect from a Mercedes, along with the badge appeal, and the 300 e combines all this with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that claims an official fuel economy figure up to 565mpg.
Of course, it’s going to be a considerable challenge to achieve this figure without extremely diligent charging, and very few long journeys, but the Merc’s fully electric range of up to 78 miles will help a great deal towards preserving every last drop of petrol. This is all very useful in driving down CO2 emissions and a great car for company car drivers, as it falls into the lower Benefit-in-Kind tax bracket, although isn’t quite as cheap as an electric car.
On the road, the Mercedes GLC is far from the best handling car, so those looking for something which is fun to drive would be better off looking at the BMW X3, a car which is also more comfortable to drive. The interior is very modern in design, and the main 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen is crisp and easy to use. Build quality is excellent and it feels as luxurious as its high price tag suggests.
The Mercedes GLC has quite a few rivals which are hot on its heels. If you’re after a car which is both comfortable and fun to drive, you’ll probably be better off shortlisting the BMW X3. The Volvo XC60 is equally as comfortable as the Mercedes, but with a starting price of almost £5,000 less, it’s a car which is hard to ignore.
“While the exterior of the new Mercedes GLC is pretty similar to the model that came before it – it still features the large grille and badge, LED lights and rounded SUV looks – the interior is a big improvement over an already impressive cabin.” – Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor
9. BMW X1 xDrive30e
- Prices from £47,140
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
|
|
|
|
The BMW X1 has long been one of the best-driving small SUVs you can buy, and the latest car continues this legacy. The plug-in hybrid xDrive30e delivers plenty of efficiency to go with its performance, too.
As with many plug-in hybrids, we’re sceptical of the official fuel economy figures. BMW claims over 300mpg for the X1, which is almost impossible to match in everyday driving. But CO2 emissions of 16-20g/km and the ability to travel up to 52 miles on battery power alone are useful figures for company car buyers.
As you’d expect from a BMW, the X1 is one of the best handling small SUVs you can buy. While you sit higher up than in the BMW 1 Series hatchback, the X1 offers lots of grip though tighter corners, with body roll kept to a minimum. We’d like more feedback through the steering wheel, but it offers foo precision along narrow, twisty B-roads.
The current BMW X1 is larger than its predecessor, which means it’s as practical as it’s ever been. The boot is spacious at 540 litres and the nice wide opening makes loading bulky items into the car fairly straightforward. In the back, rear passengers will benefit the most with good knee and headroom, while the reclining rear seat backs make things even more comfortable.
The Mercedes GLA is the BMW X1’s closest rival, although you’ll have to live with a smaller boot and a cabin which isn’t as roomy or practical, so it’s worth keeping that in mind. If you want to slash your running costs further, the BMW iX1 is a great choice if you are ready to make the switch to an electric car and like the look of the X1.
“BMW has achieved a sweet spot with the X1 whereby, if you’re a keen driver with a growing family, you won’t feel too short changed if you choose the third-generation crossover model as your daily wheels.” – Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor, who drove the BMW X1 in the UK
10. Toyota Yaris Cross
- Prices from £26,495
- Best warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
|
|
|
|
We think the current Toyota Yaris is a fantastic supermini, so it should come as little surprise that its SUV sibling, the Toyota Yaris Cross, is also a great option. Like the Yaris, the Cross uses a 114bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol hybrid, mated to a CVT automatic transmission.
It might be a bit heavier than the Yaris, but the Yaris Cross can still comfortably return over 60mpg. Unsurprisingly it’s not very quick with an official 0-62mph time of 11.2 seconds, which should be plenty for those who commute or drive predominantly in urban environments. On the road, this small SUV certainly feels solid enough from behind the wheel, and the level of refinement is good for a car of this size.
Inside, the materials Toyota have used can feel a tad hard and scratchy, but the Yaris Cross does feel well-screwed together, and the switchgear feels nicely damped. It isn’t the most roomy car in its class, but the 397-litre boot should be adequate enough. If you do need more space, the Ford Puma or Dacia Duster hybrid would be better options.
Standard equipment is pretty generous, too. The entry-level Icon trim comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and steering assist.
As mentioned, the Toyota Yaris Cross isn’t the roomiest car in its class, so the Ford Puma or Dacia Duster would be better options for family car duties. Both the Yaris Cross and the Puma are evenly matched when it comes to the starting price and equipment levels, but we’d opt for the Puma if you want a car which is more engaging to drive.
“Toyota provides a standard three-year/60,000-mile warranty for the Yaris Cross. After this period expires, you can receive a further 12 months cover every time you have your vehicle serviced at an official dealer – up to a maximum of 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Toyota Yaris Cross in the UK.
How we choose the best hybrid SUVs
Choosing the best hybrid SUVs isn’t just about comparing fuel economy figures or electric range - it’s also about how well these vehicles perform in the real world. With electrification now available in everything from compact crossovers to full-size family haulers, finding the top options requires a thorough evaluation of their running costs, practicality and driving experience. That’s where our expert road testers come in, putting each model through its paces to determine which ones truly stand out.
Efficiency
Fuel-saving technology is a crucial part of any hybrid SUV, but not all systems are created equal. PHEVs need to deliver a meaningful electric range when charged, while self-charging set-ups should provide better mileage without needing to be plugged in. We assess how smoothly each system operates, how well it balances petrol and battery power, and whether regenerative braking effectively recovers energy - all of which impact real-world affordability.
Usability
Everyday usability is just as important. SUVs are built for space and versatility, but some hybrids lose boot capacity or passenger room because of the battery’s location. We test how well each model accommodates occupants and luggage, whether the rear seats are comfortable for long trips, and how easy it is to fit child seats or load bulky items. A great hybrid SUV should be just as functional as its petrol or diesel equivalent.
How the cars perform on the road
Ride and handling also play a big role. Hybrids can be heavier than an equivalent non-hybrid model because of their battery packs, and this can affect agility and comfort. Our testers evaluate how each SUV performs on different types of roads, from tight city streets to motorways and winding lanes. We look at acceleration, braking response, and how well the powertrain integrates with the overall driving dynamics. A top model should feel smooth, responsive, and effortless to drive.
Once we’ve gathered all this information, we compare every contender to identify the best hybrid SUVs on the market. Only the ones that excel in economy, practicality, and overall performance make the cut. Whether you’re after a small, city-friendly hybrid or a spacious family SUV, our expert testing ensures you’re choosing from the very best.
