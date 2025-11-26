Fiat is eyeing up a new, lightweight, low-cost EV designed to offer more flexibility than the Topolino quadricycle, but greater urban focus than the 500 and Grande Panda superminis. The plans, which appear to already be in motion, will attempt to second-guess EU regulators who are expected to incentivise the pre-defined ‘L7’ class of small car within the next few months.

As outlined by the European Commission, L7-approved models are vehicles “whose unladen mass is not more than 400kg, not including the mass of batteries in the case of electric vehicles and whose maximum continuous rated power does not exceed 15kW (20.1bhp)”.

Such a car would therefore sit above quadricycles like Fiat’s own Topolino, plus the Citroen Ami – offering more power, a higher top speed and more usable range thanks to a bigger battery. The limitations placed on this class of car, however, would see it undercut models such as the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03 – both of which are currently available on Auto Express’s Buy a Car platform from under £16,000 – with a battery only big enough for around 70 miles of range.

The news that Fiat is considering a small, lightweight EV, comes just a couple of months after then-boss of Stellantis Europe, Jean-Philippe Imparato, called for the EU to rewrite the targets for electric-vehicle adoption. Speaking to Auto Express at the Munich Motor Show in September, Imparato suggested car makers could “revamp and revolutionise the A-segment in Europe” with a selection of 15,000-euro city cars built and engineered locally.

“We need less discussions and more actions,” Imparato declared at the time. “The bottom line is that 2030 and 2035 targets in CO2 trajectory are not achievable. The market is not there, economical customers are not there, the charging infrastructure is not there, and the pricing is not there.”