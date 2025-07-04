Head of Fiat Europe Gaetano Thorel told Auto Express earlier this year: “The new 500 is one of the best cars Fiat has ever had from a design and technology standpoint. The fact that we have limited the possibility for the majority of consumers to enjoy the new 500 really makes me very sad. So when the engineers found a way to put the engine inside, giving us the go [ahead] for the new 500 hybrid, it was one of the best days of my life.”

To do this, Fiat’s engineering team has had to rework the latest 500’s electric architecture to shoehorn the powertrain of the previous 500 hybrid – which has been off sale in the UK for nearly a year – into the nose.

“It was an engineering challenge,” admitted Thorel. Removing the battery has not freed up any additional cockpit or trunk space, Thorel asserts, with the main interior difference being the installation of a manual stickshift. It’s possible the name ‘Hybrid’ may also change to ‘Ibrida’ (Italian for ‘hybrid’) – as fellow Stellantis brand Alfa Romeo has done with its new mild-hybrid Junior Ibrida.

Interestingly, the 500 Hybrid is not using the same mild-hybrid technology that Fiat’s parent company Stellantis has installed in numerous models, including the Fiat 600 compact SUV, Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa. They use a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor, which can propel the cars for short distances on pure electric power.

Don’t get excited thinking the six-speed gearbox presages an Abarth replacement for the 595 hot hatch either. Speaking to us on an earlier occasion, Thorel emphasised that the engine was more for affordable motoring than performance: “The new 500 hybrid that will be built in Mirafiori [in Italy], its micro hybrid engine [is] nothing spectacular.”

Instead, the company is pouring investment into new models: a mid-size SUV and Fastback, plus a Grande Panda 4x4. Those cars, along with the 100 million Euro investment in the 500e that includes redesigning its platform and potentially fitting new battery tech, rules out an indulgence such as a new baby Abarth.

