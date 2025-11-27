Verdict

Fiat has managed to bring the 500 Hybrid to market in double-quick time, attempting to counteract dwindling EV demand with an efficient, affordable, petrol alternative. Indistinguishable from the Fiat 500e, it loses nothing when it comes to style or sophistication, with its dinky dimensions and timeless design sure to win plenty of hearts across Europe. Confined to city streets there’s plenty to recommend, but the lack of a turbocharger or any kind of meaningful electrical assistance means it quickly runs out of steam on faster roads.

We didn’t think we’d see the day, in 2025, when we’d be driving a brand-new car fitted with a petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. Alas, with little more than a month before the year is out, that time has come. In the face of stagnating electric car demand, Fiat has found a way to shoehorn its mild-hybrid three-cylinder ‘Firefly’ motor into the previously electric-only 500 supermini.

It’s no simple task, and the brand’s designers and engineers have spent the past 20 months adapting the 500’s EV platform to cater for this new powertrain. The engine bay is tight; Fiat’s European chief, Gaetano Thorel, told us in no uncertain terms that anything bigger than the compact Firefly 1.0-litre simply wouldn’t fit.