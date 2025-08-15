New Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition 2025 review: chic city car is past its prime
The new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition adds some styling flare but does little for a car which is in need of a proper update
Verdict
As nice as some of the design touches are, ultimately the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani edition is nothing more than a marketing exercise and cash grab that does little to mask the fact that Fiat’s still undeniably chic city car is past its prime. It’s now in need of some proper updates, not some snazzy wheels and different dash trim, to catch up to newer rivals. This limited edition might make an appealing used purchase for fashionistas in a few years’ time, but trying to charge more than £34,000 for it right now is rather laughable.
Every so often, the world of fashion and cars collide, for example in the eighties when the Peugeot 205 Lacoste edition was created. Then there was the Lamborghini Murciélago LP640 Versace in 2006, and a couple of years ago Paul Smith created a unique technicoloured take on the old Land Rover Defender. This time, as part of its 125th birthday celebrations, Fiat has come together with the iconic fashion house Giorgio Armani to craft a limited edition of the all-electric 500e, which has been unimaginatively christened the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition.
Obviously a collaboration with such a high-end fashion brand wasn’t going to come cheap, but a £34,035 price tag is nothing short of alarming. For one thing, that makes it £3,000 more expensive than the most well specced version of the now five-year-old Fiat 500e (which isn’t officially eligible for the Government’s new Electric Car Grant yet). It’s also about £5,500 more than the Renault 5 Roland Garros limited edition, while the only MINI Cooper Electric that costs more than this is the souped-up JCW version.
For the fashion-obsessed motorists out there that haven’t been put off yet, the 500e Giorgio Armani is only available as a hard-top hatchback and in one of two hues – Dark Green or Ceramic Greige – created just for this car. Whichever colour you choose is also used for the eco-leather seat upholstery, plastic dashboard trim and the absurd 17-inch wheels that feature the fashion brand’s GA logo – not that you could miss them.
To try and create a more refined monochromatic look that’s in line with Armani's style, the Fiat badging on the bootlid is now body-coloured and the bright exterior trim on the regular 500e, like the window surrounds, is black.
Inside, the dashboard has a perforated wood-effect panel instead of the standard glossy plastic – which we think is a nice touch. However, the body-coloured trim around it looks cheap. The synthetic leather used for the seats and some other surfaces doesn’t feel of such high quality as the materials you get in the Alpine A290, which is another small EV available for similar money. The rest of the cabin being made of hard black scratchy plastic does nothing to justify the price tag either.
One subtle change for the Armani edition is that the creepy circus jingle that plays every time you turn a standard 500e on or off has thankfully been replaced – although the tune that has replaced it sounds a bit like Do-Re-Mi from the Sound of Music. We’re also pretty sure classical music is played through the speakers when you pull away, but it’s so quiet you could either think you’re losing the plot or reckon someone keeps breaking into the car to fiddle with the radio.
A sunroof is fitted as standard, along with a seven-inch instrument display, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a six-speaker JBL sound system, LED headlights and some advanced driver-assistance tech, such as adaptive cruise control.
The rest is the same as any other Fiat 500. For starters, the cabin is so small there’s nowhere for the driver to rest their left foot. Anyone who wears size seven or above shoes will have to either drive around with their legs crossed, or live with the fact that every now and again you’ll press the brake pedal and end up stamping on the foot that’s behind it because there’s nowhere else for it to go. We also found the seats in our test car were hard and unsupportive, but the perched driving position is helpful in town.
The almost weightless steering, tight turning circle and zippy performance – thanks to the 220Nm of torque on tap – are also great for strutting your stuff in a city. However, venture onto the open road, and the Fiat falters.
Its suspension struggles with the bumps and ruts of British country roads, resulting in a choppy ride, obvious body roll through corners, and the car’s nose diving forward if you brake hard. More wind and noise make their way into the cabin on the motorway than in the Renault 5 too, and you will notice a fair amount of whining from the electric motor under the bonnet.
|Model:
|Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition
|Price:
|£34,035
|Powertrain:
|42kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|116bhp/220Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph/ top speed:
|9.0 seconds/93mph
|Range
|192 miles
|Max. charging speed:
|85kW (0-80% in 35 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|3,632/1,900/1,527mm
|On sale:
|Now
