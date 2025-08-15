New Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition 2025 review: chic city car is past its prime

Inside, the dashboard has a perforated wood-effect panel instead of the standard glossy plastic – which we think is a nice touch. However, the body-coloured trim around it looks cheap. The synthetic leather used for the seats and some other surfaces doesn’t feel of such high quality as the materials you get in the Alpine A290, which is another small EV available for similar money. The rest of the cabin being made of hard black scratchy plastic does nothing to justify the price tag either.

Advertisement - Article continues below

One subtle change for the Armani edition is that the creepy circus jingle that plays every time you turn a standard 500e on or off has thankfully been replaced – although the tune that has replaced it sounds a bit like Do-Re-Mi from the Sound of Music. We’re also pretty sure classical music is played through the speakers when you pull away, but it’s so quiet you could either think you’re losing the plot or reckon someone keeps breaking into the car to fiddle with the radio.

A sunroof is fitted as standard, along with a seven-inch instrument display, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a six-speaker JBL sound system, LED headlights and some advanced driver-assistance tech, such as adaptive cruise control.

The rest is the same as any other Fiat 500. For starters, the cabin is so small there’s nowhere for the driver to rest their left foot. Anyone who wears size seven or above shoes will have to either drive around with their legs crossed, or live with the fact that every now and again you’ll press the brake pedal and end up stamping on the foot that’s behind it because there’s nowhere else for it to go. We also found the seats in our test car were hard and unsupportive, but the perched driving position is helpful in town.

The almost weightless steering, tight turning circle and zippy performance – thanks to the 220Nm of torque on tap – are also great for strutting your stuff in a city. However, venture onto the open road, and the Fiat falters.

Its suspension struggles with the bumps and ruts of British country roads, resulting in a choppy ride, obvious body roll through corners, and the car’s nose diving forward if you brake hard. More wind and noise make their way into the cabin on the motorway than in the Renault 5 too, and you will notice a fair amount of whining from the electric motor under the bonnet.