New MINI John Cooper Works 2025 review: retro hot hatch delivers pace and style

Verdict

The MINI John Cooper Works hits all the numbers, and feels good for them on the road with excellent straight-line performance, impressive brakes and a definite sporting character to the chassis. The new cabin and its impressive levels of tech also help. It’s even priced relatively sensibly. The problem is that there’s little feel or charisma to the driving experience. It’s all very good, it’s just not very joyful.

If you find yourself a little bewildered by the rate of new MINI models all arriving at once, that’s not surprising. But the latest MINI John Cooper Works is mercifully simple. This is the most powerful and dynamically focused petrol variant of this new generation, and rivals other petrol-powered supermini hot hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Polo GTI, and… that’s about it.

Where once there were supermini hot hatchbacks by the bucketload, growth in this segment is now largely represented by EV offerings – MINI’s electric JCW included. But this petrol-powered model will continue to hold its forté with a rather compelling collection of numbers. Under the clamshell bonnet – yes, the petrol car still has one of those – is a BMW-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a turbocharger that powers the front wheels, via a seven-speed automatic transmission.