New MINI John Cooper Works 2025 review: retro hot hatch delivers pace and style
The new MINI JCW lives up to its potential, we just wish it was a little more fun
Verdict
The MINI John Cooper Works hits all the numbers, and feels good for them on the road with excellent straight-line performance, impressive brakes and a definite sporting character to the chassis. The new cabin and its impressive levels of tech also help. It’s even priced relatively sensibly. The problem is that there’s little feel or charisma to the driving experience. It’s all very good, it’s just not very joyful.
If you find yourself a little bewildered by the rate of new MINI models all arriving at once, that’s not surprising. But the latest MINI John Cooper Works is mercifully simple. This is the most powerful and dynamically focused petrol variant of this new generation, and rivals other petrol-powered supermini hot hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Polo GTI, and… that’s about it.
Where once there were supermini hot hatchbacks by the bucketload, growth in this segment is now largely represented by EV offerings – MINI’s electric JCW included. But this petrol-powered model will continue to hold its forté with a rather compelling collection of numbers. Under the clamshell bonnet – yes, the petrol car still has one of those – is a BMW-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a turbocharger that powers the front wheels, via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Peak power is rated at 231bhp, but it’s the impressive 380Nm of torque that stands out more. This is not only due to the generous figure, but also the fact it’s available from as little as 1,500rpm. Undoubtedly a good thing on paper, as we’ll get to later, this has a lead-on effect in terms of the engine’s character.
There’s no manual option, but performance benefits from the quick-shifting auto posting a rapid 0-62mph time of 6.1 seconds and a 155mph top speed. It feels every bit as fast as those numbers suggest on the road, too, thanks to the engine’s rush of torque it’ll happily overwhelm the front wheels if you’re not careful.
Beyond the more powerful engine, the John Cooper Works also features a retuned ‘Go-Kart’ mode, which sees the steering add more weight, more pointed throttle response and dials back the traction and stability control systems.
While MINI loves to offer all manner of JCW styling options on lesser models, there are a couple of elements bespoke to this full-house model, such as red upright inserts in the outer intakes and a visible charge cooler on the car’s right-hand side. This is also the only modern MINI to have an exposed exhaust pipe, in this case a single tip at the centre that looks like (and indeed has been) nicked from the back of a BMW M3.
Despite being one of the more expensive models in the range, the cabin still looks and feels wonderful thanks to clever use of knitted fabrics and other textiles. In contrast to the toy-like MINI of the previous generation, there’s some real elegance to the design and its execution, overlaid with plenty of subtle JCW-specific touches found on the fabric inserts and seats.
The driving position isn’t quite as snug as it used to be, but the high shoulders and dashboard still help you feel secure, with the view ahead interrupted only by the optional – and in our mind essential – head-up display.
It works in tandem with the single, centrally-mounted screen that doubles as the car’s touchscreen infotainment display. Some key info, such as your speed and fuel level, are a little difficult to see in everyday traffic, so the HUD’s placement of key information right in front of you is a valuable addition.
The infotainment system itself takes some getting used to, but it generally works well and makes the cabin feel fresh and modern. We also love the lower switches, from the twist-key starter to the toggles that handle drive modes and gear selection.
There’s some clever storage in here too, including an upright wireless phone charger and a handy lidded central bin that’s perfect for storing keys, wallets and other small items. We do take issue with some of the ergonomics, though, such as the steering wheel, which is far too thick and cumbersome, and the somewhat clumsy integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Space inside is typical MINI, which is to say there’s plenty of it up front, but the rear seats are occasional at best. If the driver is tall there won’t be any legroom behind, and the rear bench is strictly for two. Boot space is also pretty tight with just 210-litres of space, but this can be expanded to a more useful 725 litres with the second row folded. A silver lining of the Cooper’s boxy shape is that the space is quite versatile with those seats down.
When driving around at low speeds, there’s no real sense that it’s the most performance-oriented MINI. The ride is firm – all MINIs are – and the steering light, accurate and relatively fast in ratio, making the car feel agile and light on its feet. Yet this ambiguity to the JCW’s performance aspirations also applies to the powertrain, which isn’t so good.
The 2.0-litre petrol engine is a well-known unit, being found across all manner of BMW and MINIs, and even Toyotas and Morgans. However, while it might be able to pull some big torque figures, it doesn’t do it with charisma. With the turbo spinning, this is a very fast little car, but even in its most aggressive driving mode you never really have any idea of where you are in the rev range, creating a pretty big disconnect between car and driver.
This can be a real handicap when driving down a fast road, and even with the HUD in use there’s no obvious rev-counter or gear position display to help make up for the engine’s voicelessness. The biggest issue is that while you don’t often have to worry about the engine being out of its powerband in the lower part of the rev-band, there’s very little performance at the top-end. As such, it drives more like a big diesel than a hot hatchback, forcing you to leave the car in auto and surf on its torque. Fine in an estate car or SUV, but not ideal in a supermini-sized hot hatchback.
Granted, the era of screaming hot hatches like old RenaultSport Clios is long gone, but the MINI’s engine feels too subdued, even in our age of strangled emissions and exhaust noise regulations.
But a hot hatchback isn’t just about the engine, rather how it works with the chassis, and this is where the JCW still doesn’t quite hit the right high notes of models past. While firm and settled at most speeds, the chassis struggles to keep composure over rough B-roads, and rather than feeling agile, leans more towards being a little hectic.
The steering is fast and accurate, but could use a little more weight and feel, as it’s tricky to ascertain how much grip is available, even on dry and smooth tarmac. The short wheelbase is also highlighted by the abrupt damping, meaning it’s difficult to find a nice flow on your favourite bit of back road.
There is a glimmer of hope with the excellent brakes, which are both powerful and offer good feel. It has no problem wiping off big chunks of speed, so while at 1,405kg the latest JCW is no lightweight, the braking hardware – much like the powertrain – feels more than up to the job.
All the core objectives have been met with the new John Cooper Works. It’s fast, composed, and feels like it should be a shining antidote to the wave of electric hot hatchbacks that are filling in a market that’s largely been left to evaporate.
However, the nuance and personality that characterises the best hot hatchbacks just isn’t there. If you’re after a fast, top-spec MINI Cooper with all the toys and plenty of performance, this is a great car. If you’re looking for a brilliant hot hatchback, you might have to look elsewhere.
