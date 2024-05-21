New MINI Cooper S 2024 review: desirable and full of charm

Verdict

The new petrol MINI has the same charm and idiosyncrasies as its predecessors – which should make it as popular as ever. It’s impractical, true, and it looks expensive on paper. But rock-solid residuals are likely to mean competitive monthly payments and, truth is, there’s nothing of this size and price that can match the MINI’s mix of keen driving dynamics and stellar cabin finish. It’s flawed, yes, but oh so desirable with it.

Advertisement - Article continues below

MINI is pushing relentlessly towards electrification – with two zero-emissions versions of its latest, all-new generation of three-door hatchback a case in point.

But the BMW-owned brand knows that plenty of customers aren’t ready to leave combustion power just yet – so it is launching petrol editions of the same model, and we’ve now had our first chance to try one of them.

Model-code aficionados should note that the electric MINI, which sits on bespoke all-electric components, is referred to as J01. The petrol version of the same car, based on an updated version of the previous generation’s UKL1 architecture, is called F66. In theory, the idea is that the same ‘top hat’ gets fitted over very different underpinnings – but the EV and petrol cars aren’t quite identical; the ICE models are very slightly longer, a little narrower and, as you might expect without a battery in the floor, a few millimetres lower overall.