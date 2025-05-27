New MINI JCW Electric 2025 review: fast, frantic and playful

With no engine up front, the Electric version feels even keener to turn into corners than its petrol counterpart, and once loaded up through the turns, it’s more responsive to throttle adjustment mid-corner. Unlike some of the less sporty rubber fitted to lesser Minis, its tyres have impressively high grip levels, and everything remains fairly predictable once their limits arrive.

But for all of the areas where the John Cooper Works Electric impresses, there’s one crucial way in which it doesn't feel like a go-kart – and another where it does, but we’d much prefer that it didn’t.

In the first camp is the steering. Yes, it's incredibly responsive – so much so that we found ourselves initially applying too much lock into a corner until we'd fully dialled into its sensitivity – but that level of sensitivity needs some feedback to be fully trusted, and the JCW offers very little at all. Feel and feedback can make any car more fun, but it’s even more important in a hot hatch, so it’s a shame there’s not much to rely on here.

Then there’s the ride comfort - an area where we’d happily sacrifice some kart-like behaviour for a little more compliance. The JCW is very firm over bumps; it picks up ripples in the road surface that barely register in most other cars. In some ways, this makes the mix of strong acceleration and that torque steer even more exciting and even more of a giggle, but when you’re just in the mood to settle down and take it easy, the MINI still feels like it’s up for another round. The set-up isn’t unduly crashy or brittle, so it’s clear that there’s sophistication to the chassis, but the constant jiggling over any road surface does become rather wearing on a longer journey.

According to WLTP data, the longest journey that the JCW can stretch to is 251 miles before its 54.2kWh battery runs out of juice. Our time behind the wheel was spent driving enthusiastically, so we’ll reserve our full judgement until we drive the car in more mixed environments, and take our figure of 3.2 miles/kWh with a slight pinch of salt. That’s a real-world range of 157 miles, recorded on a mild day – a high of 15 degrees centigrade – so there’s space for that to improve in warmer temperatures and drop lower still in winter.