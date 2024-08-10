MINI Cooper E vs Peugeot E-208: electric cars clash for supermini supremacy

At a time when many manufacturers are turning to their past to find inspiration for their latest models, MINI has used heritage to brilliant effect for more than 20 years.

Since the brand’s relaunch under BMW back in July 2001, the MINI hatch has scored big for poshness in a compact body, and it has always moved with the times, including the launch of an electric version five years ago.

Today there’s an all-new MINI Cooper on the scene – the fourth since the brand’s rebirth. The new generation brings a larger electric line-up with updated EV technology, plus a range of other changes that come with a target of moving the company another step further forward.

From the retro to the entirely modern, one of the MINI’s key rivals is the Peugeot E-208. The French brand has managed to blur the lines between mainstream and premium cars in recent years, and the supermini’s quality and desirability lift it above many similarly priced alternatives.

As we’ll discover, for two cars occupying such a similar space in the market, they both go about things quite differently, and display very distinct talents as a result. But there can be only one winner.

Mini Cooper E Peugeot E-208 GT Price: £30,000 £32,850 Powertrain: 1x electric motor, 40.7kWh battery, 181bhp 1x electric motor, 54kWh battery, 154bhp 0-62mph: 7.3 seconds 8.2 seconds Test efficiency: 4.5 miles/kWh 4.3 miles/kWh Official range: 190 miles 248 miles Annual VED: £0 £0

MINI Cooper E

Considering that late versions of the outgoing Mini Electric cost as much as £35,000, a £30,000 starting point for the new car is competitive, given its boost in powertrain and in-car tech. An example specced up to the level of our test model will cost you £32,520.

Tech highlights

While the last MINI Electric was adapted from the existing internal combustion-engined car, the Cooper E is completely separate from the petrol versions. Its architecture has been developed as part of a joint venture with Chinese maker Great Wall Automotive, and until 2026 the EV will be built in China, before manufacturing joins the rest of the MINI range at the Cowley plant in Oxford.