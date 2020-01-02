Best superminis to buy 2025

The best superminis are small cars that make you wonder if you really need anything bigger. There are so many excellent ones to choose from, knowing which you should put your money into can be hard. We've put together our top 10 superminis based on our extensive testing of every model on the market to help you choose which supermini is right for you.

With choices in the smaller city car segment having dwindled in recent years, superminis are the go-to choice for most buyers prioritising compact size and low costs. The best superminis are much more than urban runabouts, however, showing levels of sophistication and practicality that mean they can fill a varied role. Today’s small SUVs offer similar qualities but tend to cost a little more to buy than their supermini equivalents.

The top supermini choices tick that crucial low-cost box, with good efficiency and low insurance premiums. They are also adept in various kinds of driving, manoeuvrable in town but quiet and powerful enough for longer journeys and fun on the right B-road. We also look for decent practicality with room in the back for kids and a good-sized boot. Scroll down for our pick of the best new superminis on sale…

1. Renault 5

Prices from £22,995

Best supermini overall

Pros Cons Great to drive in all conditions

Keen pricing for an electric car

Lots of user-friendly in-car tech Slightly bouncy ride at lower speeds

Drive selector position is a bit fiddly

A high boot lip to load items over

It oozes retro charm, but the fully-electric Renault 5 is so much more than a mere nostalgia trip.