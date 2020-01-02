Best superminis to buy 2025
It's a hard-fought class, but these are the 10 best superminis on sale right now
The best superminis are small cars that make you wonder if you really need anything bigger. There are so many excellent ones to choose from, knowing which you should put your money into can be hard. We've put together our top 10 superminis based on our extensive testing of every model on the market to help you choose which supermini is right for you.
With choices in the smaller city car segment having dwindled in recent years, superminis are the go-to choice for most buyers prioritising compact size and low costs. The best superminis are much more than urban runabouts, however, showing levels of sophistication and practicality that mean they can fill a varied role. Today’s small SUVs offer similar qualities but tend to cost a little more to buy than their supermini equivalents.
The top supermini choices tick that crucial low-cost box, with good efficiency and low insurance premiums. They are also adept in various kinds of driving, manoeuvrable in town but quiet and powerful enough for longer journeys and fun on the right B-road. We also look for decent practicality with room in the back for kids and a good-sized boot. Scroll down for our pick of the best new superminis on sale…
Take a look at our table to find our expert ratings for the best superminis on sale, along with each car’s starting price, efficiency and reliability ratings..
|Best supermini ranking
|Car
|Prices from
|Overall rating
|Efficiency, CO2 and running costs rating
|Boot space
|1
|Renault 5
|£22,995
|4.5
|4.7
|326 litres
|2
|Citroen C3
|£18,305
|4
|4
|310 litres
|3
|MG3
|£16,995
|5
|4.5
|293 litres
|4
|MINI Cooper
|£25,265
|4
|3.5
|200 litres
|5
|Dacia Sandero
|£14,715
|4
|4.4
|328 litres
|6
|Skoda Fabia
|£20,515
|4
|4
|380 litres
|7
|Toyota Yaris
|£23,445
|4
|4.2
|286 litres
|8
|Renault Clio
|£18,995
|4.5
|4.5
|391 litres
|9
|Vauxhall Corsa
|£18,690
|3.5
|3.5
|309 litres
|10
|Suzuki Swift
|£19,699
|3.5
|4
|265 litres
For even more information on each model in our best superminis list, simply click the jump links in the table above or continue scrolling down..
1. Renault 5
- Prices from £22,995
- Best supermini overall
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
It oozes retro charm, but the fully-electric Renault 5 is so much more than a mere nostalgia trip.
While the Renault 5’s design is indeed an attractive one, it’s the starting price that could ultimately be key in tempting buyers into the world of EVs. At £22,995, the 5 is officially one of the cheapest electric cars on sale in the UK, and it certainly feels like a bona fide bargain. There’s more good financial news, too, as you could also save a small fortune on running costs compared to a combustion-powered supermini, especially if you have access to home charging.
If you’re something of a cautious individual, you may now be thinking that we’re about to drop a bombshell regarding painfully obvious cost-cutting or catastrophic build quality. No need to fret, though, as the 5 feels pretty solidly put together and is generally a nice place to be.
We’ve been big fans of Renault’s on-board tech in recent years, and the 5’s twin-screen dashboard is no exception. The displays are easy to read, and the appearance of physical climate control buttons is always a welcome sight.
Bright colours and jazzy styling aside, the Renault 5 actually feels rather grown-up from behind the wheel. Everything stays refined at higher speeds, there’s enough acceleration for a quick departure from a standstill and you can have a decent amount of fun in the corners. If the driving experience is your number one priority, you may wish to look towards the Alpine A290 that’s based on this car, but the standard Renault 5 is genuinely enjoyable in most day-to-day scenarios. Opting for the larger 52kWh battery means a WLTP combined range of 249 miles, although the smaller 40kWh unit’s 193 miles should still prove to be plenty for most needs.
“While we would like a slightly more forgiving ride and a less abrupt stability control system, the R5 ticks all the boxes that make it one of the best options in the class.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the 5 on UK roads.
For those who desire a big dose of old-school charm from their electric supermini, there is an obvious competitor to the Renault 5; the MINI Cooper Electric. While both cars offer plenty of similar characteristics, the 5 does have the Cooper pipped on price. The Fiat 500e is another retro EV, but this is a far smaller model as it falls firmly into the city car class
2. Citroen C3
- Prices from £18,305
- Best for ride comfort
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
A lot of people go for smaller cars because they come with a smaller price tag, and very few brand-new cars are cheaper than the Citroen C3.
The C3 isn’t really a trend setter, but that’s not what this car is about. Rather than being a showy, shouty car, it focuses on nailing the essentials at a sensible price point. That being said, this is a Citroen so it does still stand out a bit in the comfort stakes.
If you’re considering going electric, the Citroen e-C3 offers the same straightforward qualities as the petrol model, only with even cheaper running costs. You will initially pay a premium over the regular C3, but the e-C3 is still a lot cheaper than the majority of the competition, plus it has the 2024 Auto Express Car of the Year title under its belt.
The theme of simplicity is most evident when sitting inside the C3, but the cabin is neatly finished and inoffensive to the eye. There are plenty of hard plastics and an overall lack of pizazz, but the controls are logically laid out.
One gripe during testing was the steering wheel. Its unusual oblong shape means it takes a bit of time to get used to. This design is inspired by Peugeot’s i-Cockpit setup, so we recommend trying before buying. Regardless of the C3’s price, Citroen hasn’t been too stingy with the standard kit, as even entry-level cars get air-conditioning, rear parking sensors and cruise control.
This is a no-frills car with a no-nonsense price so you won’t be surprised to hear that the C3 is very uneventful to drive. Both the petrol–powered model and electric e-C3 offer adequate performance to keep up with the flow of traffic. Great visibility and a small size make these models very easy to drive. Citroen e-C3 drivers have a respectable WLTP combined range of 199 miles at their disposal, so longer trips aren’t out of the question.
“At first glance, the Citroen C3 is a pretty unremarkable small car – more comfortable, admittedly, than most of its peers, but not blessed with any dynamic sparkle or, in its electric form, a big battery. However, its cabin is spacious for its size, and it comes with a decent line-up of standard kit.” - John McIlroy, Auto Express contributor, who tested the Citroen C3 at its launch.
Being based on Stellantis’s STLA Smart Car platform means the C3 has some closely-related siblings. The Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa share some DNA with this budget supermini, as do their fully-electric Peugeot E-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric counterparts. None of these models manage to come close to the C3’s low price, though
3. MG3
- Prices from £16,995
- Best for low costs
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The previous MG3 wasn’t really a car to shout about, but the latest model is a much more talented and efficient machine.
The revamped MG brand has become synonymous with low-cost motoring, and the MG3 is the cheapest car in the current line-up. The petrol model starts from around £17,000, while the hybrid model isn’t too far behind at around £19,000. We’re particular fans of the latter as it offers impressive real-world efficiency — we managed a steady 55.4mpg during testing, and we reckon it’s possible to get even closer to the official 64.2mpg figure.
MG’s money-saving efforts do show in some areas within the interior but, for the most part, quality has taken a step in the right direction, even if the overall design is rather bland. The MG3’s 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is responsive and easy enough to fathom, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also thrown in. Music fans may be a little disappointed by the rather weak speakers, though.
One area where the MG3 defies its humble roots is how it feels to drive. Its low 1,300kg kerb weight means there’s genuine fun to be had on a B-road. Opt for the hybrid and the EV-like acceleration means surprisingly eager performance, too. When things settle down, the small 16-inch wheels help to absorb any battle-damaged tarmac.
“There’s a huge amount to like about the MG. Its sharp-handling chassis makes it fun to drive, yet it balances this out with a compliant ride and strong refinement. The hybrid system delivers a level of performance that blows its rivals away.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the MG3 on UK roads.
The Ford Fiesta is no more (at least for now) but the MG3 still faces two other long-serving supermini rivals. The Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa are both household names for UK buyers, and the latter has the advantage of optional electric power
4. MINI Cooper
- Prices from £25,265
- Best for driving fun
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The latest MINI Cooper really is a super…MINI, and it’s a rather posh one at that.
While it isn’t the most affordable car on this list, the MINI Cooper has evolved into a model that genuinely feels like a premium product. Slightly higher starting price aside, though, the Cooper still offers running costs that are befitting of its money-saving heritage. Even the thirstiest models can return over 45mpg on the WLTP combined cycle or, alternatively, you can choose the Cooper Electric and completely eliminate the need to buy petrol.
One of the MINI’s biggest boasts is the overall level of fit and finish. Everything feels superbly well screwed together and the materials are befitting of a car with a much higher price tag (such as those from its parent brand, BMW).
The rest of the interior is a mixture of dark, woven materials, the centrepiece is a big and bright circular OLED display. This is the heart of the MINI’s functions and readouts, and the system is easy to use once you’re familiar with the seemingly endless list of on-screen icons.
As well as a reimagining of the MINI’s iconic look on the outside, the latest Cooper has also been drastically updated under the skin. New engines in the combustion models have upped efficiency and performance, while the EV model can now return up to 249 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle. Due to additional safety tech and structural upgrades, the latest MINI Cooper is heavier than its ancestors, but it still retains that crucial element of driving fun. In fact, there’s even a ‘go kart’ driving mode for maximum mischief.
“The MINI Cooper has enough agility about it to satisfy most customers. Approach a corner quickly, and the front end tucks in nicely; there’s excellent lateral grip and minimal body roll.” - John McIlroy, Auto Express contributor, who tested the MINI Cooper in the UK.
As we’ve mentioned, the MINI Cooper’s most direct retro rival is the Renault 5. However, this car is exclusively available as an EV, so petrol and hybrid buyers may wish to look towards a non-nostalgic supermini such as the Renault Clio or Peugeot 208
5. Dacia Sandero
- Prices from £14,715
- Best for low prices
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Dacia Sandero continues to defy the laws of economic inflation, yet it also manages to be genuinely appealing.
While the general rule of thumb is ‘low cost equals low quality’, the Dacia Sandero is based on the current Renault Clio, and that’s a pretty strong foundation to build on. The result is a generous amount of head- and legroom for all passengers, along with a 328 litre boot which gives a number of pricier rivals a good run for their money. Renault Group’s TCe 90 engine is a frugal one, too, and we managed 49.3mpg when we pitted the Sandero against a Citroen C3. There’s also the option of a bi-fuel model, but you’ll need to make sure there’s a forecourt with an LPG pump nearby.
The entry level Essential trim is perhaps a bit too no-frills when it comes to kit. Upgrade to the Extreme variant for an extra £1,000, though, and you’ll get rear parking sensors, an eight inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, keyless entry, auto lights, and auto wipers. This is a fairly large additional cost, but we think it’s a worthwhile investment. Features aside, the latest Sandero feels like a much more solidly-engineered car than the one it replaced, so it should stand up well to family car duties.
As well as space, the Sandero’s Clio underpinnings mean it’s also a very pleasant car to drive. While it’s not about to be classed as a hot hatchback, the engines don’t need to be worked hard to quickly build up momentum on the slip roads. The steering feels very light, but this makes it incredibly easy to chuck the Dacia around tight city streets and into awkward parking spaces.
"The Dacia Sandero continues to offer great practicality for cost-conscious buyers. It even makes sense for those choosing the higher specification versions, because its low running costs shouldn’t leave them out of pocket." - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who tested the Sandero on UK roads.
As is the case in several market sectors, the Dacia’s closest rival in terms of price comes from MG. The MG3 is still a few thousand pounds more expensive than the Sandero, but few other superminis come anywhere close. While it’s more expensive, there’s also the car on which the Sandero is based; the Renault Clio. Two of the biggest upside of the Renault’s higher cost are a stylish design and the option of full-hybrid power
6. Skoda Fabia
- Prices from £20,515
- Best for cabin and boot space
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
While some superminis place a focus on fashion and fun, the Skoda Fabia is one of the more grown-up options.
The Fabia lineage is decades long, and the latest iteration is the most practical one yet. Anyone in the market for a supermini as a family car will be pleased to hear that the Skoda has a stonking 380 litres of boot space, which is pretty much the same capacity as you’ll find in a Volkswagen Golf hatchback. Passengers will also enjoy ample room, with six footers being able to sit comfortably behind two tall adults. Sitting three in the rear is also possible without too much of a squeeze.
In typical Skoda fashion, the Fabia’s interior places a welcome focus on ergonomics. In short, everything is logically placed and well put together. The 8.25 touchscreen is shared with other VW Group cars, and it’s a sharp system to look at if just a tad sluggish to load. Choose one of the higher trim levels and the cabin is upgraded with Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit setup, and we think this is one of the very best technological set-ups on the current market.
There isn’t a hybrid option here, but over a 9,000-mile long-term test we averaged more than 55mpg - no small number. The Fabia is as sensible to drive as it is to look at, being geared more towards comfort than speed. With responsive steering and low weight, the Fabia does handle well, and it’s nimble in town.
“More practical than ever, with greater passenger space and modern onboard tech, the Fabia has fine-tuned what was already a pretty compelling package into one of the best superminis you can buy.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who tested the Fabia on UK roads.
The Fabia has two stablemates; the Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza. While the former has an element of badge appeal, the latter is arguably a bit more stylish to behold. We feel that the Skoda offers the best all-round value for money, but all three of these cars should prove to be solid buys
7. Toyota Yaris
- Prices from £22,700
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
In this highly competitive market, the Toyota Yaris keeps things simple. There’s a single, efficient hybrid powertrain, it’s dead easy to drive, and there’s a tonne of kit thrown in as standard.
The Yaris is now only available as a five-door car, and while this does help with accessibility, it’s not the largest nor most spacious car on this list. Rear passenger space is quite tight so these seats are best reserved for smaller passengers or shorter trips. Things are much more spacious up front, though, where two six-footers should be able to stretch out with ease. If you have lots of bits and bobs to carry, there’s a plethora of storage cubbies to help free up space within the petite 286 litre boot.
If you’re a fan of groundbreaking interior design, the Yaris will ultimately disappoint. There’s plenty of dark plastics to be found here but, being a Toyota, there’s no faulting the build quality. If you’re happy sticking with function over form, there’s a healthy amount of kit included as standard including adaptive cruise control, air-conditioning, a reversing camera and automatic headlights and wipers.
Toyota’s hybrid cars are renowned for their fuel-sipping ways, and the 1.5-litre setup in the Yaris continues this tradition. Toyota claims the Yaris will spend about 80 per cent of its time in pure-electric mode when driving around town, which can propel the car to 80mph before the petrol motor kicks in. This means you can conceivably hit the motorway for a spell and not burn any fuel at all. The results are promising, too, as we saw an average of 65mpg when testing in a variety of driving conditions.
“The Toyota Yaris is a competent all-rounder, offering a reasonable drive on a variety of roads. Its hybrid set-up is better suited to more measured inputs, and if you take that on board, you’ll be rewarded with a relaxing and smooth drive.” - Max Adams, reviews editor, who tested the Yaris on UK roads.
If you’re searching for a sensible and frugal Japanese supermini, another obvious choice is the Honda Jazz. If you’re determined to buy a Yaris, though, don’t forget that the Mazda 2 Hybrid as this is virtually identical except for the badge. Be sure to check both the Toyota and Mazda when searching for a finance or leasing deal as one model could have a significantly better price than the other
8. Renault Clio
- Prices from £18,400
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Renault Clio, a former Auto Express New Car Awards winner, still manages to best some worthy challengers.
This French supermini has always been an affordable car for the fashion-conscious, but the latest model comes with the most head-turning looks yet. It could be argued that the Clio looks more expensive than it actually is, as a brand-new one can be picked up for under £19,000. For a few thousand more, though, you could have a Clio E-Tech, and this is an exceptional little hybrid. On paper the E-Tech can return over 67mpg, and while we didn’t manage that during our own testing, we did see over 55mpg without much effort. Whichever Clio you choose, this car is deceptively large on the inside, with enough rear legroom for longer trips and a sizable 391-litre boot.
Step inside and things are a little less style-oriented, although still far from unattractive. Quality is top-notch and does more than enough to disarm those stereotypical jibes about French cars of the past. It’s a bit less exciting to sit in than the fully-electric Renault 5, but the Clio’s older ‘easylink’ infotainment tech is still easy enough to use, if a little bit dated to look at.
A compliant chassis means it’s hard to upset the new Clio in the wild, and potholes will have a job to cause much impact in the cabin. Those who are in a hurry will prefer the hybrid-powered E-Tech as this produces 143bhp and up to 205Nm of torque, whereas the 1.0-litre petrol only manages 89bhp and 160Nm.
“Overall, the Renault Clio feels like a quality product on the road: polished, comfortable, and, at higher speeds, as refined as some hatchbacks from the class above.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who tested the Clio in the UK.
Potential Clio buyers who are on a strict budget may wish to consider the Dacia Sandero, which shares the same underpinnings. While the Dacia is less stylish than the Renault, it’s still a likeable car which costs thousands of pounds less. Another low-cost option is the MG3, which also comes with a choice of full-hybrid power
9. Vauxhall Corsa
- Prices from £18,500
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
One of the best-selling cars in the UK, the latest Vauxhall Corsa offers a convincing blend of performance, economy, comfort, and driving experience.
Tens of thousands of UK drivers have had some form of interaction with a Vauxhall Corsa, whether they own one, know someone who owns one or learned to drive in one. This long-standing supermini has sold in droves throughout the years thanks to its approachability and affordable costs, and the latest model continues to follow this successful formula. The little Vauxhall is a popular choice with growing families, too, as it comes with five doors, a 309 litre boot and just about enough space for four. We found fitting a child seat to be a bit tricky, though, due to the door openings being quite narrow.
Much like the rest of the car, the Corsa’s interior is best described as uncomplicated. The dashboard is very simply laid out, but the 10-inch touchscreen is a bit trickier to navigate than some rival systems. Thankfully, there’s still some proper buttons for systems such as the air-conditioning, so you can avoid some frustrating sub-menus.
With petrol, hybrid and electric power all on offer, there’s a Corsa to meet just about every need as well as budget. No Corsa is particularly thirsty, but it’s the Corsa Electric that’s cheapest to run, and it’ll achieve up to 220 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. If you prefer liquid fuel, the petrol engines are some of the best in this class and manage to strike an excellent balance between efficiency and performance. Every Corsa is easy to drive (another reason why learner drivers love them) and they remain reasonably settled and comfortable at higher speeds.
“The latest Corsa architecture is bang up to date, being both stiffer and lighter overall thanks to lighter seats, an aluminium bonnet, and some weight-reduction on its engine range. All these weight-saving measures benefit the way the Corsa accelerates, brakes, and handles, as well as reducing how much fuel it uses.” - Max Adams, reviews editor, who drove the Corsa on UK roads.
There’s no shortage of cars that share the Vauxhall Corsa’s CMP platform, and one in-house rival it has to face is the pretty Peugeot 208. The Renault Clio is another model that’s been a thorn in the Corsa’s side for many years
10. Suzuki Swift
- Prices from £19,200
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Small, light, and fun, the Suzuki Swift is a genuinely enjoyable little car to drive.
Take one look at the Suzuki Swift and you’ll quickly notice this car’s budget-focussed ethos. It has analogue dials, a standard-fit manual gearbox (an increasingly rare sight) and plenty of low-cost materials. However, there is an element of classic, simple appeal to the Swift recipe, and it offers just enough space for the school run. Drive carefully and you’ll even see more than 60mpg thanks to its mild-hybrid powertrain.
While the cabin is far from class-leading, Suzuki has redeemed the Swift’s low-rent materials with a heap of standard-fit features. A nine-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless smartphone connectivity, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and LED lighting are all thrown in at no extra cost.
There’s only one motor on offer and it comes with the choice of a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The highest spec Ultra trim even comes with four-wheel drive. The 1.2-litre mild hybrid petrol engine puts out a modest 81bhp, but because the Swift is so light, it still feels quite spritely. The engine can be a bit noisy under strain, though.
“The Suzuki Swift is a value champion in a slowly shrinking class. It feels built to a price in a way the MG3 doesn’t, but the trade-off is a lightweight construction that provides agile handling and rock-bottom fuel costs.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor, who tested the Swift on UK roads.
Small hybrid cars with bargain price tags are few and far between, but the Suzuki Swift does have the MG3 firmly on its radar. We tested both cars together in a twin test, and while the MG3 was the winner, the Suzuki Swift really wasn’t too far behind. Ultimately, the best pick will boil down to personal preference and being able to track down a great finance or leasing deal.
How we choose the best superminis
We go to great lengths to bring you the definitive verdicts on every supermini. Here’s how we test them and what we’re looking for…
Intensive testing
Our road test teams have tested every supermini currently on sale in the UK and the majority of the available models have also been group tested against their key rivals in a back-to-back assessment. Some have also been on the Auto Express long-term test fleet where we live with cars for a period of around six-months to really understand how it fits in with everyday life.
Focus on what supermini buyers really want
Cost is crucial in the supermini market as these are some of the most affordable cars to buy and run. We look at efficiency, both on the official tests and in the real world, as well as insurance costs and general running costs in order to build a complete picture for what a supermini is likely to cost you to run.
Maneuverability and ease of driving is also very important for buyers who typically use these cars in urban areas, on the school run and for shopping trips. A good supermini feels nimble and engaging on the road, and it should combine these qualities with good visibility for parking. Finally, the best superminis can’t just be good small cars, they need big car qualities to really stand out. Interior space, boot space, technology and safety are never going to match larger, more expensive options from the classes above, but top superminis can still deliver surprisingly well on these counts.
How to choose the best supermini for you
With so many superminis out there, it’s hard — but not impossible — to find the right one for you. If you go about choosing the right way, the process can even be quite fun.
The first thing you need is a clear idea of what you want before visiting a dealership. How many miles are you going to do? How often do you carry passengers? How much luggage do you have? What are your must haves in terms of driver assistance features, smartphone integration, infotainment and cruise control? Make sure you’ve got your budget in mind, too - not just for fuel, insurance and the cost of the car, but for service and maintenance as well.
Should you choose a petrol, hybrid or electric supermini?
Petrol and hybrid superminis are the norm these days. They’re quick and efficient, which means it’s harder to recommend diesel superminis to most — and fewer manufacturers are offering diesel anyway. Small diesel cars only really excelled on motorways, and if that’s what you’re after then you’re probably best off looking at something more refined from the class above.
When it comes to power, modern turbocharged petrol or hybrid cars are designed to blend performance with strong economy. An engine with 100bhp or a little more will probably offer the best compromise between the two.
Electric power is increasingly popular, although you do have to balance the superior running costs with the upfront price, which tends to be on the high side. If you don’t do enough mileage, you might struggle to make your money back in fuel savings. However, small electric cars are fantastic around town.
How to take a supermini test drive
Never underestimate the power of a test drive. Driving position, clutch weight, seat comfort, visibility, ease of using the controls are just some of the factors that can transform the perfect car on paper into a nightmare in the real world. Trying a car before you buy it is essential.
On your test drive, tailor your experience to the sort of things you usually do. If you’re a town driver make sure the car can handle tighter spots - try parallel parking, a three point turn, reversing into a bay, and anything else you do regularly. If you’re a countryside commuter, find the sort of road you’re used to and see how the car feels.
How to spec your supermini
Most entry level superminis come with generous standard equipment, but keep an eye on how the costs stack up as you move up the range. Work out what you don’t want (or need) to make sure you don’t end up paying extra for unnecessary gear. A fully-loaded supermini can end up costing more than a larger and more sophisticated car from the class above, and it’s unlikely that a high spec will be reflected in high residual values when the time comes to sell.
Think about safety when choosing a supermini
If safety is a concern, keep an eye on your chosen car’s Euro NCAP rating. Many models in this class come with good levels of active and passive safety tech, but not all. Some superminis have received low star ratings from Euro NCAP as a result of active safety aids not being included as standard, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the adult and child occupant protection scores are low. It’s worth checking our reviews to get the full story.
