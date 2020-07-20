Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Honda Jazz review - sensible supermini is impressive, but more costly than rivals

Practical, efficient and highly-specced, the hybrid Jazz supermini is an attractive if relatively pricey package

by: Ellis Hyde, Paul Adam
14 Dec 2023
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
  • Efficient hybrid tech
  • Smart Magic Seats layout
  • Agile handling
  • Expensive to buy compared to rivals
  • Messy infotainment
  • Single engine option
Find your Honda Jazz
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Biggest comparison website
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
Find your highest offer
Advertisement

The fourth-generation Honda Jazz aims to attract buyers interested in better fuel economy, up-to-date connectivity and reasonable running costs. Does it succeed? For the most part, yes – it’s super-efficient, agile and should hold its value well.

On the downside, the Jazz is still a boxy, uninspiring shape and lacks the fun factor other rivals offer. Its new infotainment system isn’t the best in this highly competitive class, either. However, the Japanese supermini’s hybrid powertrain is impressive, and if you prioritise practicality over style it could be the right choice. Just remember to drive a hard bargain at the dealership on those high list prices.

About the Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz has been around since 2002 in the UK, and over the intervening years its mix of practicality, reliability and low running costs has won a loyal band of repeat customers, who will swear by all of the unassuming supermini’s aforementioned characteristics.

All well and good, but the Jazz’s unassuming nature has made it hard to reach customers outside the group of buyers of a certain age and outlook who have traditionally homed in on the little Honda’s common-sense qualities. 

The latest model introduced in 2020 is the fourth generation, and whereas in Japan it’s available with 1.3-litre petrol or 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid power, here in Europe the 1.5-litre e:HEV variant is the only option. That decision is in line with Honda’s stated intention to eliminate conventional powertrains from its European line-up – something it has nearly achieved, with the Civic Type-R the sole petrol-only model in the Honda range – so don’t hold your breath for a cheaper petrol version here.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

Honda’s i-MMD (Intelligent Multi Mode Drive) hybrid set-up is similar to that employed by Toyota in its rival Yaris supermini, consisting of a four-cylinder petrol engine and a pair of electric motors all linked to a CVT auto transmission. Like the Toyota, the Honda system does allow for brief periods of electric-only driving – up to a mile, in fact.

While clever hybrid tech means it’s clearly more interesting from an environmental perspective, the Jazz still has its work cut out to catch the attention of those supermini buyers who want to drive something a little more fun or funky. The Jazz’s roster of rivals is an impressively long list of high quality competitors that includes big names such as the Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio, plus a trio of VW Group stablemates in the VW Polo, SEAT Ibiza and Skoda Fabia. There’s a motley assortment of others, including the Peugeot 208, Mazda 2 and Hyundai i20 to name a few.

The Jazz comes to the fight with relatively snazzy - for a Jazz - styling, and attractive equipment levels across four model grades. The old system of SE, SR, EX and EX Style is out, replaced by the more upscale-sounding Elegance, Advance, and Sport, along with the SUV-inspired Crosstar version. The new model lines have brought with them an increase in equipment too, especially for the entry-level car, which now gets 15-inch alloy wheels and a nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, though you still miss out on equipment like keyless entry and a heated steering wheel granted to the rest of the range.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Models from the Advance upwards also get a 9-inch Garmin navigation module in place of the standard Honda touchscreen, privacy glass and larger 16-inch alloy wheels. The Advance Sport adds to this with sport-inspired details to its body styling, a special exhaust finisher, ultrasuede interior trim, sports pedals, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a Sport drive mode - though the powertrain remains the same.

Honda introduced the Jazz Crosstar model in mid-2020 to sit alongside the regular five-door hatchback, and above it in stature, thanks to its raised ride height, body cladding and roof rails for a pseudo-4x4 look, although don’t expect any off-road ability. Based on the Advance-spec Jazz, it’s more expensive than the regular car and slightly less efficient, too. In our opinion, it’s out of step with the overall ethos of the Jazz, but it may go down a storm with the Jazz's fan base.

Frequently Asked Questions
The latest Honda Jazz is super-efficient, agile and features the brand’s very clever Magic Seat set-up for increased practicality.

For an alternative review of the Honda Jazz, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

More on Jazz

Show me:
Renault Clio vs Skoda Fabia vs Honda Jazz group test review: a battle for supermini supremacy
Renault Clio vs Skoda Fabia vs Honda Jazz
Car group tests
1 Nov 2023

Renault Clio vs Skoda Fabia vs Honda Jazz group test review: a battle for supermini supremacy

An update to the class-leading Renault Clio means a battle against the best that Skoda and Honda can offer
Top 10 best cars for dog owners to buy 2023
Best cars for dog owners - header
Best cars & vans
29 Aug 2023

Top 10 best cars for dog owners to buy 2023

Our dogs deserve the best, so here are the cars that’ll keep their tails wagging.
Top 10 most reliable small cars to buy 2023
Most reliable small cars - header
Best cars & vans
17 Jul 2023

Top 10 most reliable small cars to buy 2023

We reveal the most reliable small cars you can buy according to the 2023 Driver Power survey…
Honda Jazz vs Toyota Yaris Cross: 2023 twin test review
Honda Jazz vs Toyota Yaris Cross - front tracking
Car group tests
29 Jun 2023

Honda Jazz vs Toyota Yaris Cross: 2023 twin test review

The updated Honda Jazz now comes in Sport guise. Is it any more fun than the Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport?
Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars to buy 2023
Cheapest hybrid cars - header image
Best cars & vans
27 Mar 2023

Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars to buy 2023

A hybrid car can save you money thanks to their low running costs – here are the 10 cheapest models on sale in the UK today
Best cars for £3,000 or less
Best cars for £3,000 or less - header image
Best cars & vans
28 Feb 2023

Best cars for £3,000 or less

A tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality. Here are some great used cars available for £3,000 or less
Best new cars for under £250 per month
Best cars for under £250 a month
Best cars & vans
2 Feb 2023

Best new cars for under £250 per month

If you can muster a £250 monthly budget, these are some of the best new cars available for your money
Sporty new Honda Jazz Advance Sport arrives with extra power
Honda Jazz Advance Sport - front tracking
News
12 Jan 2023

Sporty new Honda Jazz Advance Sport arrives with extra power

Exterior tweaks and a revised hybrid powertrain for new Jazz Advance Sport
New Honda Jazz EX Style 2022 review
Honda Jazz EX Style - front
Road tests
6 Jul 2022

New Honda Jazz EX Style 2022 review

The Honda Jazz is a spacious and efficient supermini, but does it make the most sense in top-spec EX Style trim? We find out...
Used Honda Jazz (Mk3, 2015-2020) review
Honda Jazz Mk3 used guide - front
Used car tests
29 Jan 2022

Used Honda Jazz (Mk3, 2015-2020) review

Very spacious for its size, reliable and well built Jazz is a sensible supermini buy, even if driving experience lacks sparkle
Honda Jazz Crosstar vs Dacia Sandero Stepway
Honda Jazz Crosstar vs Dacia Sandero Stepway
Car group tests
7 Aug 2021

Honda Jazz Crosstar vs Dacia Sandero Stepway

SUV ruggedness comes to the supermini genre courtesy of the Honda Jazz Crosstar and Dacia Sandero Stepway - but which is best?
“The Honda Jazz Crosstar surprises and bewilders in equal measure”
Opinion
8 Jun 2020

“The Honda Jazz Crosstar surprises and bewilders in equal measure”

Honda’s new Jazz gets a crossover version called Crosstar and John McIlroy cannot make head nor tail of it
New Honda Jazz Crosstar 2020 review
Road tests
8 Jun 2020

New Honda Jazz Crosstar 2020 review

The new Honda Jazz Crosstar adds jacked-up appeal to the range, but is it anything more than just image over substance?
New Honda Jazz 2020 review
Honda Jazz driving pic
Road tests
5 Jun 2020

New Honda Jazz 2020 review

The new Honda Jazz isn’t much fun to drive, but it’s safe and predictable, and the hybrid drive system is easy to get along with
New 2020 Honda Jazz: UK prices, specifications and equipment
News
1 May 2020

New 2020 Honda Jazz: UK prices, specifications and equipment

Honda has launched its latest rival for the Toyota Yaris, which features a new hybrid powertrain, a fresh platform and a base-price £18,985
'The small car market is facing an ownership revolution'
OPINION Superminis
Opinion
15 Aug 2019

'The small car market is facing an ownership revolution'

With small cars getting increasingly more expensive, owners are turning more to PCP deals to get the best value, says John McIIroy
Honda Jazz review
Honda Jazz - front
In-depth reviews
26 Mar 2019

Honda Jazz review

The Honda Jazz has served as a versatile supermini for many years, and the latest car is the most practical and well equipped ever
New Honda Jazz Sport 2018 review
Road tests
28 Feb 2018

New Honda Jazz Sport 2018 review

The Honda Jazz has a new range-topping Sport trim, complete with styling tweaks and extra power, but what's it like on the road?
New 2018 facelifted Honda Jazz on sale from £14,115
Frankfurt - Honda Jazz facelift - front
News
4 Jan 2018

New 2018 facelifted Honda Jazz on sale from £14,115

Updated Honda Jazz also features a new Sport model with 128bhp costing £17,155
Long term test review: Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz long-term third report - header
Long-term tests
8 May 2017

Long term test review: Honda Jazz

Final report: it wasn’t exciting, but our time with the Honda Jazz supermini had its highlights
Honda Jazz to get new 1.0-litre turbo petrol power
Honda Jazz - front tracking
News
30 Sep 2016

Honda Jazz to get new 1.0-litre turbo petrol power

The new 3cyl turbo petrol from the all-new Civic is likely to come to other models such as the Honda Jazz supermini
Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Nissan Note
Car group tests
22 Jun 2016

Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Nissan Note

Is the Suzuki Baleno practical enough to overcome the Honda Jazz and Nissan Note?
Honda Jazz vs Skoda Fabia vs Nissan Note
Honda Jazz vs Nissan Note vs Skoda Fabia
Car group tests
27 Oct 2015

Honda Jazz vs Skoda Fabia vs Nissan Note

Honda is hoping its new Jazz is a cut above supermini rivals from Skoda and Nissan. We put it to the test...
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content