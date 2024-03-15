Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Mazda 2 Hybrid 2024 review: efficient supermini has a new face

The Mazda 2 Hybrid’s new look helps to further separate it from its Toyota Yaris twin, but so does the price

by: Alastair Crooks
15 Mar 2024
Mazda 2 Hybrid - front20
Overall Auto Express Rating

3.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Find your Mazda 2
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£204 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
9/10 sellers got the price they expected
Advertisement

Verdict

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is an excellent offering in the supermini segment thanks to its obvious Yaris-based roots. The new styling is subjective, but creating a more familiar ‘Mazda’ face on what is otherwise a rather shameless badge-engineering job, is commendable. It’s a shame the pricing doesn’t quite stack up against its Toyota sibling, however.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Badge engineering or ‘rebadging’ is when two or more manufacturers use the same base car with minimal changes – often tweaking little more than the logo on the bonnet and bootlid. It helps with economies of scale, and should (in theory) allow the savings to be shared three ways.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is an obvious example of this, being based on the well loved Toyota Yaris – a car we drove in facelifted form only last week. The Mazda arrived in 2021 and, initially at least, made little attempt to look different from the model on which it was based. 

This new one has undergone some cosmetic surgery, however. According to Mazda designer Jo Stenuit the “2 Hybrid was the only one that didn’t fit in”. Now, there’s a five-point grille (a staple of Mazda’s current models), a new front bumper, new alloy wheel designs, and new rear hatch that helps differentiate it visually from the Yaris. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

Inside and underneath it’s very much the same as the old car. The driver’s display and central touchscreens have received the same upgrade as the Yaris, so instead of seven or eight-inch touchscreens, even base Centre-Line and Exclusive-Line cars get a nine-inch display, with Homura and range-topping Homura Plus gaining a 12.3-inch screen. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

As you’d expect, they use the same infotainment system as the Yaris, but it’s a good one – easy to understand, responsive and smart looking. If it’s not to your taste, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the range. 

There are some harsh plastics dotted around, but overall it feels built to last, and one of the plusher superminis on sale – at least in higher-spec Homura Plus guise. It’s airy too, with a low dash line and plenty of light, especially with the huge panoramic roof of our car. This model also gets a 12.3-inch driver’s display, whereas the Homura makes do with a seven-inch unit; the Centre-Line and Exclusive-Line have analogue dials. Our car also had the head-up display which incorporates a rev counter – a strange addition given the focus is on ‘charge’, ‘eco’ and ‘power’ within the driver’s display. 

Alastair Crooks driving the Mazda 2 Hybrid20

Mazda couldn’t do much about the space on offer in the Yaris, but that’s not too much of a problem because the long wheelbase (50mm longer than the previous-generation Yaris) means there’s room for adults in the back. But the 286-litre boot isn’t great – that’s 18 litres less than the Honda Jazz, 23 litres down on the Vauxhall Corsa, and a whopping 94 litres shy of a Skoda Fabia

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Deciding to use the Yaris Hybrid – our our Affordable Hybrid of the Year in 2022 – as a base was a wise choice from Mazda. The focus is very much on efficiency, with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit mated to a 0.7kWh battery offering up to 74.3mpg on the smaller 15-inch wheels – better than you get from the Yaris’s claimed 70.6mpg. 

There’s no indication at this time that the more powerful 129bhp powertrain will appear in the future, but the 114bhp unit feels sufficient for a car of this size. Even with the vague e-CVT gearbox, the Mazda 2 feels strong enough in its acceleration, even if it lacks a little in the torque department. Steering, body control and the general feedback is pretty good – as it is in the Yaris – and you can chuck the Mazda around with the confidence it’ll provide a decent amount of grip. 

Refinement is a strong suit of the Yaris-based Mazda. According to Mazda, the 2 can manoeuvre using only its battery when you stick it in ‘EV Mode’ – even if it won’t do this for long. Push the throttle too firmly and you’ll hear the petrol engine burst into life. It’s not the quietest integration, but once it’s up and running the hybrid system works smoothly.

We alluded to the improved economies of scale earlier, but unfortunately it doesn’t look like Mazda has been willing or able to pass these savings to the customer. The base-spec Yaris Icon has pretty much the same equipment list as the entry-level Centre-Line Mazda 2, but costs £1,500 less. In other markets there’s an even cheaper ‘Prime-Line’ version of the 2, but we’re denied that here in the UK.

Model:Mazda 2 Hybrid Homura Plus
Price from:£24,130
Price as tested:£29,230
Powertrain:1.5-litre, 3cyl petrol + 0.7kWh battery
Transmission:CVT auto, front-wheel drive
Power:114bhp
0-62mph:9.7 seconds
Top speed:108mph
Economy/CO2:74.6mpg/87g/km
Dimensions (L/W/H):3,940/1,745/1,500mm
On sale:Now
Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: 12 months and 10,000 miles in the practical Vauxhall Grandland for only £131 a month
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: 12 months and 10,000 miles in the practical Vauxhall Grandland for only £131 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 13 March is ideal for those looking for a stopgap car to cover lots of miles in
13 Mar 2024
New Audi A3 gets light facelift – in more ways than one
Audi A3 - front
News

New Audi A3 gets light facelift – in more ways than one

Audi’s updated premium hatchback gets a minor nip and tuck, with new, selectable lighting patterns
11 Mar 2024
Skoda really does make a Superb armoured car: 3-tonne, bulletproof monster driven
Armoured Skoda Superb Estate - front
Features

Skoda really does make a Superb armoured car: 3-tonne, bulletproof monster driven

Serious police work requires serious machinery. We get behind the wheel of an armoured Skoda Superb
12 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content