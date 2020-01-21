Or are you looking to sell your car?

Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...

The Vauxhall Corsa has been part of the motoring landscape for six generations, proving a popular choice with supermini buyers because of its broad appeal. With the demise of one of its chief rivals, the Ford Fiesta, there should be no stopping the latest version, which is more convincing than ever thanks to its impressive blend of performance, high fuel economy, decent comfort, and easy-to-drive manners. The Corsa’s qualities are due in no small part to it successfully sharing the highly flexible underpinnings that form the basis of the Peugeot 208 and a myriad of other Stellantis group cars. This means there are petrol, mild-hybrid, and all-electric variants, all using the latest on-board technology to cover a wide range of needs. Add some tempting finance offers, and you can appreciate why the Corsa remains a best seller About the Vauxhall Corsa Despite the long lineage of the Vauxhall Corsa, it hasn’t been without its share of turmoil, especially in 2017 when the American giant GM sold Vauxhall to the then PSA group (a joint venture at the time with Peugeot and Citroen), leading to all work on a replacement Corsa being scrapped. This meant work had to start again, with the Corsa sharing a platform with the Peugeot 208. Despite being later out of the blocks than initially planned, the 2019 Corsa proved to be a much better car than its predecessor, and has continued to be a sales success ever since. Indeed, the whole PSA group continued to flourish, buying up other car companies and eventually becoming the giant Stellantis group.