Vauxhall Corsa Yes Edition gets a price hike, but it’s still cheap-as-chips

The petrol Vauxhall Corsa Yes Edition now starts from £18,995, while the electric version comes in at £27,495

By:Ellis Hyde
5 Feb 2025
The Vauxhall Corsa Yes Edition was introduced last year to cut the starting price of the best-selling supermini range by a substantial amount yet still provide customers with lots of kit. It also made the Corsa Electric one of the 10 cheapest electric cars in the UK, but not anymore, because prices have increased for 2025 – although not by much.

The petrol Corsa Yes Edition was available from £18,505 when it launched, and is now priced from £18,995. Meanwhile, the Corsa Electric Yes Edition has gone up from £26,895 to £27,495, which means it now costs more than an entry-level MG4

However, it’s also worth noting that the new Vauxhall Frontera Electric, which recently went on sale, starts from £23,495 – £4,000 less than the Corsa Electric Yes Edition – and even the top-spec version of the chunky compact SUV costs less than £26k. 

For 2025, the Corsa Yes Edition gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and LED tail-lights. It still comes with the same styling as more expensive GS-trim models, which includes a black Vauxhall Griffin logo on the ‘Vizor’ grille, black lettering across the rear, and contrasting black roof and door mirrors.

Arctic White is the standard paint option, but customers can opt for Carbon Black, or three exclusive colours – Eucalyptus Green, Kiss Red and Cobalt Blue. These brighter hues also add a colour-matched strip on the dashboard, door inserts and floor mats.

Petrol versions of the Corsa Yes Edition are equipped with a 3.5-inch digital driver’s display, while the EV benefits from a seven-inch unit. However, both feature a 10-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats and several driver-assistance systems.

The petrol-powered Corsa Yes Edition uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 99bhp and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile the Corsa Electric is powered by a 134bhp electric motor and a 50kWh battery that offer up to 221 miles of range. 

An extra perk for EV customers is Vauxhall’s new ‘Electric All In’ package. This bundles together eight years of comprehensive roadside assistance, including emergency charging assistance, £500 credit to go towards an Ohme home wallbox charger or to be spent at public chargers, and 10,000 miles’ worth of free home charging if you switch to the Intelligent Octopus GO home energy tariff, which is aimed at electric car drivers. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

