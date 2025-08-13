The next-generation Vauxhall Corsa is due to arrive late next year, but we might be about to get our first glimpse of the all-new supermini thanks to a racy and rather mysterious concept car the British brand will reveal imminently.

Vauxhall is keeping its cards close to its chest, and hasn’t even disclosed the concept’s name – which is rather telling – but has told us that the car is going to debut at September’s Munich Motor Show and will feature new interpretations of some of its familiar styling elements.

For instance, Vauxhall’s ‘compass’ daytime running light arrangement will incorporate ultra-slim horizontal and vertical light strips, with an illuminated griffin badge as the focal point of the Vizor grille. We can tell from the teaser images that the design is very similar to what featured on the aptly named Vauxhall Experimental concept from 2023.

The rear will sport illuminated Vauxhall lettering sandwiched between similarly thin light strips, with a floating vertical strip below that. Further down appears to be a large and very aggressive rear diffuser. Elsewhere, the highly complex aerodynamic wheel design looks more like something Peugeot’s designers would have dreamt up rather than Vauxhall’s.

Last year, Auto Express revealed that there will be a hot GSE version of the next Corsa. However Vauxhall has much higher ambitions for this new model than worrying about the Alpine A290 or Peugeot e-208 GTi, promising it will “explore the boundaries of battery-electric performance vehicles”.

Vauxhall has even gone as far as fitting the presumably very powerful concept with a roll cage and motorsport-style bucket seat, as apparently the car “will be very much at home on the racing track” – although we feel confident in predicting that the future road-going Corsa is unlikely to inherit that trait.

The squared steering wheel also looks like it was inspired by motorsport, and has an enticing red button that we assume is to help overtake lesser cars on a race track. Behind it appears to be an augmented-reality head-up display, another feature we saw on the 2023 Experimental concept, showing both speed and navigation directions.

