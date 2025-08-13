Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Vauxhall Corsa edges closer as racy concept car teased

It looks like this new as-yet-unnamed concept will offer some hints about a future Corsa GSE hot hatch

By:Ellis Hyde
12 Aug 2025
Vauxhall Corsa concept teaser 15

The next-generation Vauxhall Corsa is due to arrive late next year, but we might be about to get our first glimpse of the all-new supermini thanks to a racy and rather mysterious concept car the British brand will reveal imminently.

Vauxhall is keeping its cards close to its chest, and hasn’t even disclosed the concept’s name – which is rather telling – but has told us that the car is going to debut at September’s Munich Motor Show and will feature new interpretations of some of its familiar styling elements.

For instance, Vauxhall’s ‘compass’ daytime running light arrangement will incorporate ultra-slim horizontal and vertical light strips, with an illuminated griffin badge as the focal point of the Vizor grille. We can tell from the teaser images that the design is very similar to what featured on the aptly named Vauxhall Experimental concept from 2023.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you don’t want to wait another year for the next-gen version, the current Vauxhall Corsa is available through our Find a Car service, with hundreds of new cars in stock around the UK. Alternatively why not check out our great deals on used Vauxhall Corsa models.

Vauxhall Corsa concept teaser 35

The rear will sport illuminated Vauxhall lettering sandwiched between similarly thin light strips, with a floating vertical strip below that. Further down appears to be a large and very aggressive rear diffuser. Elsewhere, the highly complex aerodynamic wheel design looks more like something Peugeot’s designers would have dreamt up rather than Vauxhall’s.

Last year, Auto Express revealed that there will be a hot GSE version of the next Corsa. However Vauxhall has much higher ambitions for this new model than worrying about the Alpine A290 or Peugeot e-208 GTi, promising it will “explore the boundaries of battery-electric performance vehicles”.

Vauxhall has even gone as far as fitting the presumably very powerful concept with a roll cage and motorsport-style bucket seat, as apparently the car “will be very much at home on the racing track” – although we feel confident in predicting that the future road-going Corsa is unlikely to inherit that trait. 

The squared steering wheel also looks like it was inspired by motorsport, and has an enticing red button that we assume is to help overtake lesser cars on a race track. Behind it appears to be an augmented-reality head-up display, another feature we saw on the 2023 Experimental concept, showing both speed and navigation directions.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Great Vauxhall leasing deals

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New Vauxhall CorsaFrom £223 ppm**
Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall Astra

New Vauxhall AstraFrom £263 ppm**
Vauxhall Mokka

Vauxhall Mokka

New Vauxhall Mokka
Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best-selling cars 2025: the year's 10 most popular models
Best selling cars - June2025

Best-selling cars 2025: the year's 10 most popular models

These are officially Britain’s biggest-selling new cars so far this year
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Small cars don’t get much cheaper than this Vauxhall Corsa
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Small cars don’t get much cheaper than this Vauxhall Corsa

It’s a perennial top seller and it’s easy to see why – the Vauxhall Corsa is our Deal of the Day for July 30
News
30 Jul 2025
Best superminis to buy 2025
Best superminis - header image

Best superminis to buy 2025

It's a hard-fought class, but these are the 10 best superminis on sale right now
Best cars & vans
3 Jul 2025
Best first cars for new drivers 2025
Best first cars - header image

Best first cars for new drivers 2025

These are the best cars for first time drivers, all of which are cheap, easy to drive and safe
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering

Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall

28 models across Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lanica, Peugeot and Vauxhall are impacted by the recall
News
8 Aug 2025
New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k
Ford Ranger - front cornering

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k

Looking for its new Model T moment, Ford USA announces new affordable EV platform, starting with new pick-up truck
News
11 Aug 2025
Lucky 13 more cars confirmed for Electric Car Grant… but there’s a catch
Renault 5 - full front

Lucky 13 more cars confirmed for Electric Car Grant… but there’s a catch

The Renault 5 is one of a number of cars to qualify for the Government's new Electric Car Grant, however none of them get the higher £3,750 amount
News
9 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content