He added: “You don't want to have a very big car that is then kind of small-ish on the inside, in relative terms. You want to have that fully uncompromised packaging and you want the performance to be uncompromised. Hence, the only solution that we think is viable in that scenario is that you have two platforms.”

This unwillingness to compromise will offer big advantages for the S-Class EV, as Källenius explained: “The packaging advantages on the electric one are so obvious. It's not even funny how obvious they are. And if you would shoehorn a combustion engine car into an electric car, you sacrifice space that you wouldn't want to do.

“We've worked for 100 years plus in perfecting the combustion car. If you take a luxury sedan like the S-Class, it's the best packaged car in the world. How you sit in the back seat or in the Maybach version, it is the benchmark full stop. We don't think the customers would accept going backwards on that.”

This approach, with two versions of a car on two different platforms, will require more money from Mercedes, which Källenius did acknowledge: “Investing in two versions puts some burden on your investment. If you do it in an intelligent way, the marginal additional investment can be kept on a manageable level and that's what we're trying to do.”

The two versions of the S-Class should look almost identical, and we expect the pair will stick to the traditional three-box saloon shape, rather than the futuristic, aerodynamic design of the EQS. Especially following the recent departure of design boss Gorden Wagener, who was responsible for that car and its so-called “one-bow” shape.

However, we’re hoping that the design of the next S-Class will be inspired, at least to some degree, by the jaw-dropping Mercedes Vision Iconic concept that was unveiled last year.

Källenius also told us that, regardless of whether customers opt for the electric or combustion version of the next S-Class – or any of Mercedes’ latest models for that matter – they will be treated to the company’s latest, most innovative technology, from infotainment to autonomous driving.

