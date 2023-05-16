The all-new Mercedes VLE might have a broadly brick-like shape, sliding doors and a short bonnet, but what you’re looking at is the latest and potentially most convincing modern interpretations of the ultimate luxury car.

Yet the VLE is just the first of a whole new generation of high-end electric models that prioritise space and luxury over traditional premium saloon car proportions. The basis of this is a brand new and totally bespoke electric architecture, rather than one based on a commercial vehicle, and as such the VLE has the stats to back up its claims – this is now a match for any traditional high-end luxury electric car.

Platform, range and performance

The platform – ironically called VAN.EA – shares its all-new 800V architecture with the new GLC and CLA, both of which introduce their own next-gen Mercedes platforms: MB.EA and MMA.

The VLE300 will launch the ‘VL’ range, and pairs the platform’s biggest 115kWh battery option with a single, front-mounted motor. Mercedes quotes a maximum WLTP range of up to 434 miles. This is more than double the previous Mercedes EQV’s figure, but doesn’t just come from the big battery, but major improvements to the car’s aero and electric motor efficiency.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mercedes quotes a drag coefficient of 0.25; the same as new-age EVs such as the latest Nissan Leaf, Audi A6 e-tron Avant or Porsche Macan Electric. This is especially impressive considering the VLE’s comparatively enormous dimensions of 5.3 metres long, two metres wide and nearly two metres tall.

The VLE’s charging performance is also on another planet compared with the last EQV, with a peak DC rate of 315kW on an 800V charger. This will see a 10-80 per cent top-up take 25 minutes, with more than 150 miles of range added in just 10 minutes. The current EQV tops out at 110kW.