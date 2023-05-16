Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes VLE takes the luxury car experience to new heights, in a van

Big families, shuttle providers and claustrophobic business tycoons will have lots to like with Merc’s latest model

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Mar 2026

The all-new Mercedes VLE might have a broadly brick-like shape, sliding doors and a short bonnet, but what you’re looking at is the latest and potentially most convincing modern interpretations of the ultimate luxury car.

Yet the VLE is just the first of a whole new generation of high-end electric models that prioritise space and luxury over traditional premium saloon car proportions. The basis of this is a brand new and totally bespoke electric architecture, rather than one based on a commercial vehicle, and as such the VLE has the stats to back up its claims – this is now a match for any traditional high-end luxury electric car.

Platform, range and performance 

The platform – ironically called VAN.EA – shares its all-new 800V architecture with the new GLC and CLA, both of which introduce their own next-gen Mercedes platforms: MB.EA and MMA. 

The VLE300 will launch the ‘VL’ range, and pairs the platform’s biggest 115kWh battery option with a single, front-mounted motor. Mercedes quotes a maximum WLTP range of up to 434 miles. This is more than double the previous Mercedes EQV’s figure, but doesn’t just come from the big battery, but major improvements to the car’s aero and electric motor efficiency. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mercedes quotes a drag coefficient of 0.25; the same as new-age EVs such as the latest Nissan Leaf, Audi A6 e-tron Avant or Porsche Macan Electric. This is especially impressive considering the VLE’s comparatively enormous dimensions of 5.3 metres long, two metres wide and nearly two metres tall.

Mercedes VLE - rear30

The VLE’s charging performance is also on another planet compared with the last EQV, with a peak DC rate of 315kW on an 800V charger. This will see a 10-80 per cent top-up take 25 minutes, with more than 150 miles of range added in just 10 minutes. The current EQV tops out at 110kW. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The VLE300’s front-mounted electric motor produces 262bhp, with a 9.5-second 0-62mph time and a 112mph top speed. A VLE250 will arrive with a smaller 80kWh battery pack in the near future, along with a dual-motor VLE400 version that will pack 409bhp and crack the 0-62mph time in 6.5 seconds. 

Interior space and luxury features

The VLE’s luxury-car aspirations don’t rely just on a refined electric powertrain, though, because Mercedes will offer high-end chassis hardware on a vehicle of this shape for the first time. Depending on grade, the VLE can be specified with adaptive air-suspension, rear-wheel steering and wheel sizes of up to 22 inches.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A variety of seating layouts will be available. The basic seven-seater set-up will have a 2-2-3 layout, with the second and third rows adjustable on a set of rails and rollers. The middle row can be swivelled around to face the third row, or removed entirely if required. 

More opulent six-seater variants – including those with full reclining, massaging and temperature-controlled seats – can also be specified. In this format, the seats are all electrically-powered and can be rearranged via the VLE’s touchscreen or a Mercedes smartphone app. 

Jordan Katsianis sat in the Mercedes VLE30

Certain models can also be equipped with a huge 30-inch retractable screen, similar to that in the BMW i7. This displays all forms of content, such as Netflix or a web browser. There’s also an integrated camera that facilitates video calls, turning the VLE into a tiny boardroom for executives.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

During our brief time with the VLE just outside Merc’s Stuttgart HQ, the overwhelming sense was of a distinct ‘Mercedes’ feel to all the materials and controls. However, the cabin doesn’t feel quite as large as the previous EQV. This is largely down to the higher floor and smaller windows, but those wanting more space will be served by the upcoming long-wheelbase VLE that’s due in the next 12 months.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The tailgate is split into two pieces, with the glass section still able to open independently, allowing for access to the cabin in tight spaces. 

Specific boot capacity is hard to rationalise given the variable seat layout, but Mercedes quotes a 4,078-litre space with the second and third row seats removed. With the chairs all in place, the luggage space is still long enough to fit a carry-on suitcase end-on.

What about interior tech?

The front seats are as plush as any you’ll find on an E-Class saloon, and are paired with a tech-heavy dashboard with lots of digital real estate. The glossy dash integrates a 14.5-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch driver’s display as standard, plus an optional 14.5-inch passenger display. All run the same MBUX interface as Merc’s other new-age models. This is also built on a new Mercedes-designed hardware set-up, making it a true software-defined vehicle. 

Mercedes VLE - dash30

As with the seating layouts, buyers also have options of different centre-console options between the front seats. These vary from a largely open set-up, right through to a wide-set console design with integrated fridges that can be accessed from both the front seats and the second row. 

Design and variants

The VLE will be available in a range of exterior design packages including a base model, sporty AMG-Line and luxurious Exclusive model. Each has a different face, although all feature the same glowing star motif in the headlights, plus a full-width light bar. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

AMG-Line models add a large three-pointed star in the grille, while Exclusive models instead mount their star on the bonnet upright, with a simpler grille insert. 

The car’s basic shape is slab-sided, but to the benefit of aerodynamics, the roofline does subtly fall away towards the rear end. Here you’ll find a three-sided light bar looping around much of the huge tailgate, with three-dimensional internal graphics inside. 

This rear light casing is a critical part of the aero-package, too, as it creates a sharp edge for the air to detach from, helping reduce turbulence at high speeds. While the wheel designs extend up to 22 inches, the range starts with a more sensible 19-inch rim option. 

Pricing and availability

Pricing has yet to be confirmed by Mercedes, but the mid-spec VLE300 should start at around £100,000, and go quite a bit higher than that with all the interior toys fitted. The VLE250 will slip below that threshold. Orders in the UK can be taken later this year, with deliveries due to commence a few months’ later.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volkswagen California vs Mercedes Marco Polo vs Citroen Holidays: which campervan is king?
Volkswagen California, Mercedes Marco Polo and Citroen Holidays - front static

Volkswagen California vs Mercedes Marco Polo vs Citroen Holidays: which campervan is king?

Camper vans are the ideal home away from home. We pitch models from Volkswagen, Citroen and Mercedes against each other
Car group tests
17 May 2025

Most Popular

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers

The Chinese brand has initiated a recall for roughly 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models due to an incorrectly attached wiring harness clip
News
6 Mar 2026
New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech
Mercedes GLA exclusive image - front

New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech

Our exclusive image previews how the Mk3 Mercedes GLA will look when it arrives later this year
News
9 Mar 2026
Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else
Vauxhall Grandland - lights on

Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else

LED headlamps on cars may improve visibility at night, but some people say they’re too bright. We investigate the issue and what can be done
Features
9 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content