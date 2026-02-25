Verdict

While we have to take this sort of crazy concept car with a large pinch of salt, the Peugeot Polygon feels different. The spacious interior, 3D-printed parts and genuinely revolutionary Hypersquare steering system are realities that we’ll see on a production Peugeot in the next 12 to 18 months. Based on this evidence, we’ve every reason to be very excited about what’s to come.

Late last year, we were given a very early opportunity to test Peugeot’s revolutionary new Hypersquare steer-by-wire system in a modified E-2008. Now though, we’ve sat inside the car that, in more ways than one, will inform the firm’s next generation of small electric cars.

This is the Peugeot Polygon: a supermini concept revealed in November that, to all intents and purposes, points to the new Peugeot 208 due in the next 18 months. While there are obviously plenty of parts that won’t make production – we’re not likely to see those animated tail-lights for example, and the gullwing doors are probably a step too far – there are several elements of note, including the spacious cabin, 3D-printed seats and, of course, that divisive squared-off steering wheel.

That last part is the area of focus for this drive, with Peugeot also fronting an outgoing E-208 – with its current-generation i-Cockpit dashboard layout and conventional steering system – for comparison. We’re following a tight and twisting track, mapped out by a series of white cones around an empty hanger; it’d be a challenge for a petrol-powered go-kart, let alone a small hatchback such as this.