Car group tests

Ariel Atom vs Caterham Seven: which lightweight performance car is king of the thrill?

We pitch lightweight performance cars together to find out if the Ariel Atom or Caterham Seven is the heavyweight for driving thrills

By:Alex Ingram
13 Dec 2025
Ariel Atom vs Caterham Seven - front end28

Two miles. That’s as far as it takes driving the Ariel Atom after a 4.30am start on a cool autumn morning before we realise that a sweatshirt isn’t going to cut it. Time to put the big coat on before making it onto the M4. It takes another 15 miles or so before realising that the wind chill factor is particularly stark, too, and we have to stop again to put on some gloves as well. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, the Atom isn’t designed for long motorway slogs, but finding some roads that will do it justice makes the two-and-a-half hour (and bracing) trip worthwhile, because the latest Atom 4 is as exciting as it looks. 

Previous experience with Ariels meant that we never thought that was in doubt. What we want to do is provide some context, to see how many thrills are possible on four wheels. That’s why we’ve drafted in a Caterham Seven to see where the differences lie. We’ve got one in 420 spec here; it’s towards the top of the Seven tree in terms of power and performance, yet still with that ultra-lightweight ethos that has made the car such a star for decades.

What we have here, then, are two of the most exciting performance cars that money can buy. But which is better?

Ariel Atom

Ariel Atom - front 3/428
Model:Ariel Atom 4
Price (new):£54,898
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl turbo petrol, 320bhp
Torque:420Nm @ 3,000rpm
Transmission:Six-speed manual/rwd
0-62mph:2.8 seconds
Top speed:162mph
Power-to-weight ratio:538bhp/tonne

Despite appearances, almost none of the old Atom 3.5 is carried over to the 4 – only the bits that the driver comes into contact with most frequently are largely similar; the pedal box and steering wheel are the same, as are parts of the steering system. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

From there, that wild Atom style is heavily re-engineered – and that includes a new engine. Prices start from £54,898 on the road, with a variety of optional extras available that give the chance for that number to climb a little higher.

Tester’s notes

There have been two cars this year that have caused me to involuntarily curse out loud when I planted my right foot into the bulkhead for the first time. The first of those was the 2,000bhp-plus Lotus Evija – the other is the Ariel Atom 4.

For all the Evija’s wild straight-line speed – which just keeps on coming, even up to the 200mph mark – the Atom’s performance feels more insane still. That’s what a mix of ungodly noises and having your face completely open to the elements will do for you.

Beyond the Atom’s incredible performance, the weights of the controls are all superb – and the six-speed gearbox shines brighter than most. The shift quality is sublime; light and across a close gate, but incredibly precise once you’ve become familiar with it. 

You can slot the next gear home with as much urgency as your wrist can allow, too – all the better for matching the urgency of that engine. The pedals are beautifully positioned for heel-and-toe downshifts, with the firm brake pedal ensuring your right foot is usually in the ideal place.

Caterham Seven 420

Caterham Seven - front 3/428
Model:Caterham Seven 420 R
Price (new):£44,585
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl petrol, 210bhp
Torque:203Nm @ 6,300rpm
Transmission:Six-speed manual/rwd
0-62mph:3.8 seconds
Top speed:136mph
Power-to-weight ratio:375bhp/tonne

At £44,585 (including the £2,595 factory build – as ever, Caterham gives buyers the option to assemble their own Seven from a kit), the Seven 420 is a little cheaper to purchase than the Atom. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The model we’ve got on test features the S package, which optimises the Caterham for road use – as opposed to the track-focused R pack, which adds £1,000 to the asking price. Sevens start at £33,085 (assembled) for the Super Seven 600 and rise up to £61,085 for the hardcore 620.

Tester’s notes

Caterham’s association with the Ford Duratec has endured for decades, but it’s exploring different powertrains. The HORSE engine is one such example; the 1.3-litre turbo unit, derived from the engine co-developed by Renault and Mercedes, is set to offer 130bhp and 176Nm. 

It’ll  be used in Caterham’s Academy race series from 2026 onwards – but expect road cars to follow suit. The firm is even working on an EV; it’s set to offer 240bhp, weigh less than 700kg and sprint from 0-60mph in around four seconds.

Getting the Caterham Seven’s roof on isn’t the easiest of tasks, with a series of zips, poppers and tension straps needing to be stretched into place to provide a (mostly) watertight cockpit. 

I’ve always found that using the half-hood is much easier. It still keeps you dry-ish in bad weather, and has fewer buttons to work with and can be fitted much more quickly. It looks great with the doors removed and improves elbow room, but it also makes the cabin a bit on the breezy side.

Head-to-head

Ariel Atom vs Caterham Seven - head-to-head28

On the road

Both cars are truly spectacular here. The Seven feels more agile and pointy at the front end than the slightly more docile Atom, while the Caterham’s narrower body allows the driver to pick a more open line through some turns. But the Atom’s sophisticated chassis is just incredible. Its steering feel, balance, grip and adjustability are very natural. Combined with a staggeringly powerful engine, it’s an intense experience.

Tech highlights

The Atom 4’s most intriguing update comes at the back; the old supercharged 2.0-litre Honda unit has been swapped for the 2.0-litre turbo from the current Civic Type R. Caterham’s range features a variety of power sources, starting from small Suzuki three-cylinder engines at the base up to a supercharged Ford Duratec at the top. The 420 uses a non-turbocharged version of that 2.0-litre Ford-sourced engine.

Price and running

The Atom is a touch more expensive to buy than its rival here, although the Caterham’s price depends entirely on which engine you choose and how tick-happy you are with the extras. Both cars are fairly rare and used sparingly by their owners, so used values tend to stand up incredibly well. Despite the reasonably high initial outlay, the resale figures mean that they don’t cost a huge amount to live with.

Safety

These cars are designed for the keen driver, so airbags and safety systems aren’t found here. The Atom has a five-point harness to hold you securely in place, while the Caterham is available with either a harness or a seatbelt. The Atom’s multi-stage traction control system and throttle mapping settings help keep power in check when the going gets slippery. The Caterham leaves you completely on your own.

Ownership

With Ariel being such a small, low-volume firm, owners can take their car to the Somerset factory for maintenance and servicing, and those with older models can even explore the possibility of rebuilds with newer, uprated parts. Caterham gives buyers the option of building their cars from scratch, but its new facility in Dartford, Kent, has enabled a better-quality finish than ever, especially from its state-of-the-art paint facilities.

Verdict

Winner: Ariel Atom

Ariel Atom - front angled28

Cars like these are designed for pure thrills and excitement, and by that metric, nothing on four wheels can match the Atom. The mind-blowing performance is impossible to ignore, but look beyond that and this is a staggeringly well engineered car elsewhere. 

It delivers superb ride, handling, feel and feedback, and is an absolute joy to drive. The gearbox is brilliant as well, it’s more comfortable than you’d expect, and it’s even a solid financial decision, thanks to strong residual values. This is a performance car in its purest form. Just make sure to invest in a good crash helmet and some warm clothes.

Runner -up: Caterham Seven

Caterham Seven - front angled28

That the Caterham Seven still leaves us smiling after all this time shows that little can thrill a keen driver as much as extreme lightness and a revvy, powerful naturally aspirated engine. The novelty of its kart-like reflexes will never wear off, its straight-line performance feels superbly judged for road or track, and like its rival here, its controls are teeming with feel and feedback. 

The weather protection will be a big bonus to some buyers, but ultimately it falls just short of the Atom due to its slightly compromised ergonomics that hinder the driving experience, and the Seven’s overall fit and finish.

Prices and specs

Our choiceAriel Atom 4Caterham Seven 420 R
Price of our choice£54,898£44,585
Powertrain and performance  
Engine4cyl turbo/1,996cc4cyl/1,999cc
Power320bhp @ 6,500rpm210bhp @ 7,600rpm
Torque420Nm @ 3,000rpm203Nm @ 6,300rpm
TransmissionSix-speed man/rwdSix-speed man/rwd
0-60mph2.8 secs3.8 secs
Top speed162mph136mph
Fuel tank capacity40 litres32 litres
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase3,520/2,390mm3,180/2,150mm
Width/height1,880/1,122mm1,470/1,090mm
Wheels (front/rear)7x16/9x17 inches6x13/8x13 inches
Brake discs (front/rear)278/253mm254/232mm
Kerbweight595kg560kg
Power-to-weight ratio538bhp/tonne375bhp/tonne
Costs/ownership  
Basic warrantyGoodwill2 years/12k miles
Equipment  
Parking sensors/cameraNo/optionNo/no
Lightweight flywheel/limited-slip diffOption/yesOption/option
Windscreen/aeroscreenOption/yesYes/option
Roll cage/spare wheelOption/repair kitOption
Leather/heated seatsNo/noYes/option
Digital dashboard/carpetsYes/noNo/yes
Heater/fire extinguisherNo/optionYes/option
12 volt/USBUSB12 volt
ImmobiliserYesYes
Satellite navigationOptionNo
Blind spot warning/head-up displayYes/YesYes/no
Traction control/launch controlOption/optionNo/no

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

