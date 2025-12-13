Ariel Atom vs Caterham Seven: which lightweight performance car is king of the thrill?

It’ll be used in Caterham’s Academy race series from 2026 onwards – but expect road cars to follow suit. The firm is even working on an EV; it’s set to offer 240bhp, weigh less than 700kg and sprint from 0-60mph in around four seconds.

Getting the Caterham Seven’s roof on isn’t the easiest of tasks, with a series of zips, poppers and tension straps needing to be stretched into place to provide a (mostly) watertight cockpit.

I’ve always found that using the half-hood is much easier. It still keeps you dry-ish in bad weather, and has fewer buttons to work with and can be fitted much more quickly. It looks great with the doors removed and improves elbow room, but it also makes the cabin a bit on the breezy side.

Head-to-head

On the road

Both cars are truly spectacular here. The Seven feels more agile and pointy at the front end than the slightly more docile Atom, while the Caterham’s narrower body allows the driver to pick a more open line through some turns. But the Atom’s sophisticated chassis is just incredible. Its steering feel, balance, grip and adjustability are very natural. Combined with a staggeringly powerful engine, it’s an intense experience.

Tech highlights

The Atom 4’s most intriguing update comes at the back; the old supercharged 2.0-litre Honda unit has been swapped for the 2.0-litre turbo from the current Civic Type R. Caterham’s range features a variety of power sources, starting from small Suzuki three-cylinder engines at the base up to a supercharged Ford Duratec at the top. The 420 uses a non-turbocharged version of that 2.0-litre Ford-sourced engine.

Price and running

The Atom is a touch more expensive to buy than its rival here, although the Caterham’s price depends entirely on which engine you choose and how tick-happy you are with the extras. Both cars are fairly rare and used sparingly by their owners, so used values tend to stand up incredibly well. Despite the reasonably high initial outlay, the resale figures mean that they don’t cost a huge amount to live with.

Safety

These cars are designed for the keen driver, so airbags and safety systems aren’t found here. The Atom has a five-point harness to hold you securely in place, while the Caterham is available with either a harness or a seatbelt. The Atom’s multi-stage traction control system and throttle mapping settings help keep power in check when the going gets slippery. The Caterham leaves you completely on your own.

Ownership

With Ariel being such a small, low-volume firm, owners can take their car to the Somerset factory for maintenance and servicing, and those with older models can even explore the possibility of rebuilds with newer, uprated parts. Caterham gives buyers the option of building their cars from scratch, but its new facility in Dartford, Kent, has enabled a better-quality finish than ever, especially from its state-of-the-art paint facilities.

Verdict

Winner: Ariel Atom

Cars like these are designed for pure thrills and excitement, and by that metric, nothing on four wheels can match the Atom. The mind-blowing performance is impossible to ignore, but look beyond that and this is a staggeringly well engineered car elsewhere.