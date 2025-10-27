Lotus Evija review: makes the Rimac Nevera seem slow

Verdict

As a technical feat, the Lotus Evija is staggering. Straight-line performance is mind-altering, but the fact that all of its 2,011bhp is usable shows how much credit is due to the engineers who developed the feelsome chassis and the various electrical systems. The powertrain has genuine character and intensity, too, and the Evija has spectacular presence. The one question is whether wealthy customers will be willing to sink the best part of £2,000,000 into an EV when there are various hypercars with spine-tingling internal combustion engines.

Two thousand and eleven brake horsepower. That’s not a figure that we get to throw around very often on Auto Express. It’s more common on a review of a 100-foot yacht, perhaps, or a test drive of an earth mover.

But flat-out acceleration in a Lotus Evija doesn’t just make it feel like the earth is moving. It’s more like a jump into hyperspace. This is an all-electric hypercar operating in realms of straight-line speed well beyond the Aston Martin Valkyrie, and even fully electric alternatives like the Rimac Nevera.

Taking a look at the Evija’s immaculate production line gave us a glimpse of some of the incredible engineering that lifts the Evija to such a high level. A carbon-fibre tub forms the starting point and in true Lotus fashion, it’s lightweight: just 120kg. To this, beautifully crafted double-wishbone suspension is attached, above which sit the inboard coilover units. At the back, these will remain proudly on display behind a small window - where other hypercars might show a glimpse of their engines. Then there are the hydraulic actuators for the retractable rear wing; four of them are fitted, because two wouldn't be enough to cope with the 1,500kg of downforce that's produced at the car’s 217mph limited top speed - a figure that is made possible by the huge underfloor diffuser and dramatic airflow management through the car’s body. And all of this is thanks to the packaging of the electric powertrain; it wouldn’t be possible with a petrol engine.