Stunning new Ferrari F80 arrives to reopen hypercar hostilities with McLaren

Ferrari has unveiled its next ‘once-in-a-decade’ hypercar; a looking glass into the future of the brand’s technical and design ambitions. Joining an illustrious group of iconic predecessors that includes the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari, the next in line will be called the Ferrari F80 and it leads the brand into a complex new world of competition-derived hybrid powertrains and next-generation aerodynamics.

Priced from around £3.1m including local taxes, the Ferrari F80 will be limited to 799 units, all of which are already spoken for, with deliveries due to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Not to be confused with Ferrari’s rare V12-powered Icona models, nor indeed any of its bespoke one-off creations, the all-new hypercar is a technical showcase for the next generation of series production models. As a result, its carbon fibre structure is brand new and completely bespoke, as is its mid-engined hybrid powertrain.

With regard to the powertrain, Ferrari claims a peak combined power figure of 1,183bhp derived from a 120-degree 3.0-litre V6 engine, aided by two turbos and no fewer than five electric motors.

Of that figure, 887bhp is derived from the V6 engine, which is inspired, if not entirely derived, from the units found in Ferrari’s F1 and 499P endurance racers. It will redline at 9,200rpm, and specific attention has been paid to the soundtrack, with the intake and exhaust manifold tailored to create an emotional ‘baby V12’ engine note.