New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2025 and beyond

Turn the clock back to 2010 and there was just a handful of electric cars on the market. But today there seems to be a brand-new EV being unveiled every other day.

Yet it’s not the sheer amount of EVs being launched that’s impressive, or the numbers sold these days (they made up nearly 20 per cent of all new-car sales in the UK in 2024). It’s the diversity of models, the level of affordability and the fact that nearly every mainstream brand makes at least one electric car.

With such a vast range of models on the horizon, we decided to thin the herd and highlight what we think are the 10 most exciting electric cars you need to know about.

Alpine A390

The phenomenal Alpine A110 going electric next year is a huge deal, but more pressing than that is the arrival of the all-new Alpine A390. This is arguably a more important moment for the performance brand, too, because the athletic ‘Sport Fastback’ will offer the first evidence of whether this 70-year-old sports car maker can remain true to its core principles of agility and lightness, and thrill drivers, as it tries to expand its customer base with much bigger models.